Uganda: Mafabi Says Lukwago, Ssemujju Should Contest for Presidency

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential aspirant Nathan Nandala Mafabi has challenged Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda to consider contesting for the country's top office.

"Lukwago wanted to be the President but he sees himself as a Lord Mayor. I would be happy to see Lukwago or Ssemujju on the ballot standing for the Presidency," Mafabi said on Wednesday as he made his way to the Electoral Commission headquarters for nomination.

Mafabi, who is seeking to carry FDC's flag in the 2026 elections, stressed that his campaign would be issue-based rather than confrontational.

"We are coming into this election with no antagonism toward everyone," he noted.

He criticised Uganda's healthcare system, saying it only serves the well-connected.

"People go to India for medication, but those are mostly MPs or those close to the regime. What about your brothers, sisters, and grandmothers in the village? When you vote me, we shall make sure we elevate all hospitals in Uganda," he said.

Mafabi added that FDC had distinguished itself from other parties by gathering endorsement signatures countrywide rather than limiting mobilizations to Kampala.

He also urged Ugandans to participate fully in the election. "You can only complain about vote rigging if you have actually voted," he said.

If elected, Mafabi pledged to invest in productive sectors to ensure every Ugandan has "money in their pockets."