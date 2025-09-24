Uganda: Mafabi Promises Agricultural Reforms, Jobs for Youth If Elected

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flag bearer Nathan Nandala Mafabi has pledged major reforms in agriculture, job creation, and anti-corruption efforts after being nominated for the 2026 presidential elections.

Mafabi, who was officially nominated by the Electoral Commission on Wednesday , said his government would prioritise farmers by allocating at least 10 percent of the national budget to agriculture, constructing storage facilities, and guaranteeing markets for produce.

"Our farmers produce but have nowhere to store their harvests. A responsible government must ensure farmers can store maize, coffee, and sugarcane and access cash when needed," Mafabi said.

He warned that Uganda's agricultural potential is being undermined by poor policies.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He criticized government's handling of the coffee sector, noting that Kenyan coffee fetches higher prices on the international market than Uganda's.

"If elected, I will ensure Uganda's coffee gets value at the global market," he added.

Mafabi also vowed to revive cooperative societies, calling them vital for improving livelihoods.

"No country can grow without cooperatives. I come with experience to make sure cooperatives work again," he told supporters.

On youth employment, Mafabi promised to channel resources into productive sectors to create jobs, pledging that every graduate would leave university with a one million-shilling startup package.

"The youth are suffering. They are unemployed and vulnerable to drug abuse. We must invest in sectors that create opportunities instead of wasting resources on unproductive spending," he said.

He further pledged to send development funds directly to villages, parishes, and sub-counties to curb corruption and stimulate growth. Expanding sports infrastructure in schools to nurture young talent was also part of his plan.

Positioning himself as a unifying figure, Mafabi declared himself the "best candidate for Uganda," urging voters to embrace change after nearly four decades of President Museveni's rule.

"I don't come with hatred or anger. I come to build and repair bridges. This election is an opportunity for Ugandans to choose new leadership that can fix the country," Mafabi said.