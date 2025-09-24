Uganda: Nup Calls for Calm As Kyagulanyi Heads to Presidential Nomination

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has called on Ugandans to remain peaceful and to participate in large numbers in Natete as party leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu prepares for his nomination in the 2026 presidential race.

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said Wednesday marks a historic moment for the opposition party, with Kyagulanyi seeking to challenge President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for nearly four decades.

"The people of Uganda should remain peaceful, but at the same time, they should enjoy the day and come out in large numbers at Natete," Rubongoya said.

He added that the party would also use the occasion to honor its late deputy president, Jolly Mugisha, who passed away on the same date last year.

"When Hon. Kyagulanyi arrives, we shall hold a small function to remember our Deputy President, Jolly Mugisha," Rubongoya noted.

Kyagulanyi's nomination is expected later today at the Electoral Commission headquarters. He is emerging as one of the main challengers to President Museveni in the 2026 elections, following his prominence in the 2021 contest.