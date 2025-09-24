Uganda: Nup Calls for Calm As Kyagulanyi Heads to Presidential Nomination

24 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has called on Ugandans to remain peaceful and to participate in large numbers in Natete as party leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu prepares for his nomination in the 2026 presidential race.

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said Wednesday marks a historic moment for the opposition party, with Kyagulanyi seeking to challenge President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for nearly four decades.

"The people of Uganda should remain peaceful, but at the same time, they should enjoy the day and come out in large numbers at Natete," Rubongoya said.

He added that the party would also use the occasion to honor its late deputy president, Jolly Mugisha, who passed away on the same date last year.

"When Hon. Kyagulanyi arrives, we shall hold a small function to remember our Deputy President, Jolly Mugisha," Rubongoya noted.

Kyagulanyi's nomination is expected later today at the Electoral Commission headquarters. He is emerging as one of the main challengers to President Museveni in the 2026 elections, following his prominence in the 2021 contest.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.