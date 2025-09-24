Uganda: Salam TV and Maqam Travels Launch Black Umrah Extra to Make Pilgrimage More Accessible

Maqam Travels, in partnership with Salam TV, has officially launched the Black Umrah Extra package, priced at 4,750,000 Ugandan Shillings (UGX). This initiative aims to provide an opportunity for more Muslims to perform Umrah at an affordable price.

According to Sheikh Mafo Shafic, Managing Director of Maqam Travels, the launch of Black Umrah Extra is in response to popular demand following the successful August Black Umrah pilgrimage. "After a successful Black Umrah pilgrimage in August with Maqam Travels, people requested another chance; that's why we have decided to launch Black Umrah Extra to allow everyone to participate," said Sheikh Yasin Ssekikubo, Public Relations Officer of Maqam Travels.

The launch event featured a captivating Quran recitation by Hafidhu Muwada Swallahudiini, setting a spiritual tone for the occasion. Pilgrims who performed the previous Black Umrah with Maqam Travels have given glowing testimonials, praising the wonderful service and ease of the experience.

To make registration more accessible, Maqam Travels requires a deposit of 1,000,000 UGX to secure a spot for the Black Umrah Extra package. This initiative is expected to bring more people closer to performing Umrah, a sacred pilgrimage in Islam.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

With its commitment to providing excellent service and affordable packages, Maqam Travels continues to make a positive impact in the Muslim community. For more information on the Black Umrah Extra package and registration details, interested individuals can reach out to Maqam Travels.