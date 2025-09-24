Uganda: Vumbula Uganda Festival to Mark Five Years With Culture-Focused October Edition

The Vumbula Uganda Festival will return from October 9-11 at Ndere Cultural Centre in Kampala, with organizers promising a culture-driven celebration to mark the event's fifth anniversary.

Launching the edition at Vaults Lounge in Bugolobi, organizers placed culture at the forefront, with the Karimojong community performing traditional dances along Bandali Rise. Festival CEO Sebulime Peter, also known as Demo Riley, said this year's edition will emphasize culture as a pillar of tourism.

"This edition is very special to us because we are celebrating five years of showcasing Uganda on Independence Weekend. We are focusing on culture as a strong pillar of tourism, so expect a deeply immersive cultural showcase this time," Sebulime said.

The lineup of performers includes Sheilah Gashumba, Henry Tigan, Voltage Music, Chozen Blood, Josh Mc, Tojo, City Girl, Eyo Marcus, Dread Lazer, and Sir Dangote. Beyond music, the festival will feature cultural showcases and tourism exhibitions.

Tourism Experience Manager Zakia Lucky said the festival goes beyond entertainment. "Expect cultural showcases, tourism exhibitions, and so much more that truly celebrate Uganda," she said.

Organizers assured festival-goers of safety, noting that the Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Tourism, has recognized Vumbula Uganda Festival as a national event with economic impact. Security agencies will be deployed during the three-day event.