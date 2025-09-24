Uganda: Vote for Museveni - Kadaga Asks Busoga

First deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga who is also an influential figure in Busoga, has appealed to people in her home region to support President Yoweri Museveni and the NRM in the upcoming elections, emphasizing party unity and delivering victory together.

"Today is not just about individuals but about the party. As NRM, we walk in unity and together we will deliver victory. I call upon the people of Busoga to rally behind the NRM in the upcoming elections," Kadaga said.

She was on Tuesday speaking after President Museveni's nomination by the Electoral Commission as a presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2026 general elections.

Kadaga referenced the gains Busoga has made under NRM rule, saying that many unfinished development projects and promises in the region can only be fulfilled if the NRM leadership is returned to power.

Kadaga urged voters to put aside divisions and support the party ticket in order to secure continued investments and accountability.

While Kadaga has long been associated with the NRM and has held multiple senior positions within the government, her relationship with President Museveni has not always been smooth. Tensions between the two have emerged over the years, often surfacing during internal party elections and regional politics.

Kadaga has previously accused some Busoga leaders of betraying her and plotting against her rise within the party.

She has claimed that her political standing has been undermined, including during the contest for positions in the Central Executive Committee (CEC), the NRM's top organ.

Kadaga has openly criticized corruption and internal favoritism within the party, often pointing fingers at some of her colleagues. These criticisms have created visible rifts within the NRM's Busoga bloc, where leaders compete not only for regional loyalty but also for national attention and influence.

Despite these tensions, Kadaga has remained within the NRM fold and continues to champion its political agenda, especially in her home region.

The latest development will go a long way in securing votes and support for President Museveni within Busoga who has of late been swayed to the opposition National Unity Platform.

Analysts have previously opined that Busoga is the NUP headquarters for Eastern Uganda.