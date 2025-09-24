Understanding Football Betting Markets Across Africa

Football is a unifying passion that brings together millions of Africans on the continent. This affection has also made football betting very popular on the continent. From the cities of Nigeria to the communities of South Africa and Kenya, fans get to enjoy the thrill of guessing the outcome of the matches and winning.

With the increased use of the internet and the smartphone, it has become easier than ever before for the fans to place bets on their favourite teams and players. This has caused explosive growth in the betting sector with many firms offering options to place bets on football. For many others, betting is just a fun activity to follow the beloved game, bringing an element of greater excitement to every game.

A Growing Market

The football gambling market in Africa is expanding at a very quick rate. This is due to factors such as the youth of the continent, the growing accessibility of the internet, and the use of smartphones. Countries of South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria lead the pack with millions of individuals placing bets on a weekly basis. In Nigeria, football betting has become a multi-billion-dollar market.

The love of the English Premier League and European leagues is one of the biggest motivators of this. There is an established culture of betting and many different games on which one can place bets but football is the number one choice by far in South Africa. The market is also regulated and controlled, so one has many different and trustworthy companies to choose from. Kenya has also experienced a huge surge of interest in sports betting, particularly among the youth.

Football betting in Africa is booming thanks to the young populations and smartphone use.

Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya are the biggest markets with football as the top choice.

The popularity of the EPL creates demand and is supported by regulated betting platforms.

Popular Bets

There are different types of bets that can be placed on football when it comes to football bets. The simplest and most popular type of bet is the 1X2 bet, also referred to as the match-winner bet. All that is required of you is that you predict the winner of the game. You can place bets on the home team winning (1), the away team winning (2) or the game ending in a draw (X).

Over and Under

Another popular market is the Over/Under goals market. In the Over/Under goals market, the site that is offering the bets puts a line on the number of goals that will be scored in a game, for example, Over/Under 2.5 goals. Then, the bettor places bets on the number of goals whether it will be above the line or below the line.

BTTS and Correct Score

You can also place bets on Both Teams to Score (BTTS). This is a yes or no wager on whether both teams will score at least one goal during the match. It is one of the popular bets, especially in games where both teams have strong attacking capabilities and weaker defenses. For those who prefer to guess the exact score of a game, the Correct Score market is available. This is a tougher wager to succeed at, but the rewards are normally very high.

Card Betting

Card betting is a very popular football betting market. You are not betting on the result of the game but on how many yellow and red cards are given out. It is a great way of betting as you are interested in the game right up until the last whistle. There are a variety of different card bets that you can make. The most popular is the total cards market and this is normally an Over/Under bet. The bookmaker will offer a line on the total cards in a game, like Over/Under 4.5 cards, and you wager on whether the total cards will be more or fewer than that line. This is a nice wager to take if one of the teams is more aggressive than the other.

Another market that is popular is the player-to-be-carded market. You place a bet on a particular player to get a yellow or red card in the game. It can be a decent bet if you are aware that a particular player is likely to commit fouls or has a history of clashing with referees.

Booking Points

Booking points is a football betting method by which value is placed on the cards that are issued in a match. It is easy to calculate: 10 points for a yellow card and 25 points for a red card. If a player receives a second yellow, which is a red, they earn 35 points (10 for the first yellow + 25 for the red). The total booking points meaning is simply the sum of all the cards shown to both teams in a game.

Smart Betting

While football betting can be great fun, it is necessary to do it responsibly. It should always be an enjoyable experience and not something that is perceived as generating a guaranteed income. One of the most important things to do is to have a budget. Determine how much you want to spend on football bets and stick to it. Never risk more than you can comfortably afford to lose. It is also a good idea to do some research prior to placing a bet. Do not place a bet on your favourite team to win every game. Look instead at the form of both teams, the head-to-head between the teams and the state of injuries and suspensions that may influence the result of the game.

You also need to think about the match situation. It could be a friendly match, a league match or a cup final. The nature of the match can greatly influence the manner of play of the teams. Look around for the highest chances since various bookmaking firms provide varying value. Compare markets on places like Sportsbet prior to making a wager.

Set a strict budget and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Do quick research such as form, head-to-head, injuries and match type.

Compare odds across bookmakers and avoid betting on bias.

FAQ

What is the easiest football game to win?

The safest wager to win is usually the Over/Under 0.5 goals wager. You would be wagering on at least one goal taking place within the game. As the great majority of football matches have one goal as a minimum, it is a relatively safe wager, although the payout is almost always extremely low.

Can someone wager on a player not to be carded?

While it is possible to have a bet on a man being carded, the majority of bookmaking firms do not provide a market on a man not being carded.

What will happen with my stake if a game is abandoned or cancelled?

If a match is abandoned, most betting companies will void all bets that have not already been settled. For example, if you bet on the first goal and a goal has already been scored, your bet will be paid out. However if you bet on the exact score of the match your bet will be voided.

Is football gambling legal on the continent of Africa?

The legality of football bets is different between countries in Africa. It is legal and licensed in most countries, but it is not licensed in some countries. You should always check the laws of the country prior to the beginning of the bets.