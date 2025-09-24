Botswana/Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe's Plan to Host Bafana Bafana Clash in Botswana Backfires - SA Venue Back in the Frame

Zimbabwe's plans to stage their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against South Africa in Francistown have been scuppered by the Botswana Football Association (BFA), which confirmed that the Francistown Sports Complex is unavailable.

The venue will host Botswana's own qualifier against Uganda on 9 October, just a day before the scheduled meeting between the Warriors and Bafana Bafana. That clash of dates contravenes FIFA regulations, which require that visiting teams be given access to match venues the day before a fixture.

The impasse now points to Zimbabwe relocating their home game to South Africa, with two familiar options in the frame: Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg and Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Both arenas have served as temporary 'home' grounds in previous years when Zimbabwean facilities failed to meet international standards.

Reports at the weekend suggested Moses Mabhida was the favoured choice, though no confirmation has come from the South African Football Association, as the final decision rests with the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa).

In the meantime, Zifa has bristled at the BFA's handling of the matter, condemning its public announcement as premature. Spokesperson Mike Madoda said: "It is Zifa's prerogative to pick a venue that suits our interests. Zimbabwe will always make decisions that are in the interests of the Warriors and Zimbabwean football."

Madoda also rejected speculation that Zifa had been swayed by financial inducements to stage the match in South Africa, dismissing such claims as baseless. He underlined that venue selection remains an internal process, carried out with independence and integrity.

The dispute underscores the undercurrents of regional rivalry in Southern African football, where off-field logistics often intertwine with long-standing national competition.

For Zimbabwe, the bigger picture is already clear: their World Cup campaign is over after a torrid run produced only four points from eight matches, leaving them bottom of Group C without a win. The Warriors' struggles mark a sobering end to their qualification hopes.

By contrast, Bafana Bafana are riding high. Coach Hugo Broos has moulded a side that sits atop the group with 17 points, galvanised by cohesion, tactical discipline and growing belief. South Africa are now on the brink of confirming their place at the 2026 finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Still, the fixture between neighbours carries significance beyond mathematics. Zimbabwe's captain Knowledge Musona has promised his side will fight for pride: "We may not have lived up to our hopes in the tournament, but we want to ensure we leave everything on the pitch against South Africa."

The clash, whenever and wherever it is finally staged, will serve as both a test of Bafana Bafana's momentum and a chance for Zimbabwe to reassert their footballing pride, ensuring the rivalry burns as fiercely as ever.