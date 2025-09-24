Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Rugby Plunged Into Crisis After Mass Resignations

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) has plunged into crisis following the resignation of eight executive committee members, leaving the national board severely incapacitated and unable to conduct its affairs.

The mass resignations - which include representatives from the Athletes Commission, TAG Rugby Trust, Associated Trust Schools, the Women's Committee, Masvingo Province, and Harare Metro, as well as both vice presidents - reduce the 16-member executive committee to just six members, falling short of the quorum required to function legally.

The resignations come amid ongoing leadership instability, with ZRU President Losson Mtongwiza and women's rugby chair Regina Mwanandiwa already suspended over various unresolved allegations.

The situation was further complicated by the resignation of acting president Tapfuma Parirenyatwa, who reportedly stepped down before being urged by Rugby Africa to reconsider.

ZRU Chief Executive Officer Sifiso Made has also tendered his resignation, citing the ongoing governance crisis as a key factor in his decision to step down.

Governance Breakdown Sparks Calls for Reform

The developments mark the latest chapter in a turbulent period for the ZRU, which has been under scrutiny since the controversial election of Mtongwiza as president in May 2024.

Governance issues, internal disputes, and operational inefficiencies have prompted the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to step in.

In a joint effort with Rugby Africa and World Rugby, the SRC has recommended the resignation of the remaining board members and the formation of a transitional committee to oversee reforms - including revising the outdated ZRU constitution and preparing for fresh elections.

"We are consulting with all stakeholders to stabilise the Union and restore its credibility," a source close to the SRC said.

Implications for the National TeamDespite the chaos off the field, Zimbabwe's national team, the Sables, are continuing preparations for their upcoming tour of Hong Kong in November.

Their participation and training are currently being supported by World Rugby, which is reportedly monitoring the situation closely.

The timing of the crisis is particularly damaging, coming just months after Zimbabwe secured qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, a major achievement for the sport in the country.

With leadership in disarray, attention will now turn to how swiftly a transitional structure can be implemented to safeguard the union's future and ensure the stability of the national teams.