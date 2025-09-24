Rwanda: Choose Kigali - Where Art and Cuisine Meet

Walking into Choose Kigali, a high-end art gallery and restaurant, feels like stepping into an enchanted place. Located in Kiyovu, the walls are alive with striking local paintings, the lighting is warm and gentle, and the air carries a sense of calm anticipation.

It feels as if you've stepped out of Kigali's vibrant, fast-moving life and into a world where time slows down.

It's a place created for reflection, creativity, and taste. It's the kind of restaurant where you sit down and immediately sense that you're about to experience something different.

At the centre of this transformation is Mark Lawton, a British chef who has spent 21 years in kitchens around the world. For him, Kigali is not just a new chapter; it's the birthplace of what he calls a "food revolution."

"I'm starting a new food revolution. I believe the marriage of art and food works beautifully. Chefs are naturally artistic, and artists are deeply sensitive together; it creates something unique. From the moment I first set foot in Kigali, I knew I wanted to bring my food here to coincide with the art, especially at Choose Kigali," he said.

The first taste of his food confirms this philosophy. Each plate he served arrived as though it belonged in a gallery, carefully plated, full of colour, but more importantly, bursting with flavour.

Lawton himself is classically French-trained and half Filipino, a background that quietly influences his cooking, bringing a global palette to Rwanda while remaining deeply curious about the country's own culinary traditions.

"I'm classically French-trained, but being half Filipino, I naturally add a few Asian elements to my dishes. Introducing modern European fine dining here felt like the right fit, and so far, I think it's working beautifully," he said.

"It's still early days for me when it comes to blending Rwandan food into my cooking, but I've already fallen in love with dishes like isombe. Matooke with grilled chicken, or even the hot pot. Over time, I'd love to weave these influences into my menus."

"For me, the most important thing right now is to revolutionise the food here, to bring new energy and soul to Choose Kigali, while respecting the art and culture it already represents, Lawton said.

"The foundation of great cuisine begins long before the food reaches the plate. My philosophy is rooted in building strong relationships with local farmers and suppliers, ensuring that every ingredient carries not just quality, but also a story of community and trust," he said.

"I've always worked with local suppliers, even back in the UK. It's very important to me to support local farmers and promote their produce. If I look after them by using their ingredients, I trust they'll look after me by providing the best quality."

Beyond the food and art, Choose Kigali is not only ideal for a quiet dinner but also perfectly suited for hosting a group of friends, celebrating special occasions, or organising private events.

The cosy design, paired with its warm ambience, creates an atmosphere that can shift from relaxed dining to lively gatherings with ease.

Lawton also envisions Choose Kigali as a training ground for young chefs.

"Many of the basic cooking skills the chefs already have in Rwanda are rooted in classical French techniques, which has made it much easier for me to train them and pass on what I know. It's really what I'm all about," he said.

"The most important thing here is to really revolutionise the food again and get the place up and running with a new sort of energy and soul," he said.

Leaving the restaurant that evening, the impression lingered. Choose Kigali is more than a fine dining spot. It's cosy, quiet, and artistic, a place where flavours meet feelings.