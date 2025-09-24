Egypt: Minister of Energy Discusses With El-Sewedy Group in Cairo the Resumption of Its Activities in Transformer Manufacturing in Sudan

- As part of his visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Minister of Energy Eng. Al-Mutassim Ibrahim Ahmed held discussions with El-Sewedy Group's Director Ahmed El-Sewedy and Chairman of the Board of Directors Eng. Walid El-Deeb on the resumption of the company's activities in transformer manufacturing in Sudan.

The Minister affirmed the deep-rooted and eternal Sudanese-Egyptian relations, highlighting the several joint activities and cooperation between the two countries, including El-Sewedy Group's investments, which are of great importance to Sudan in light of the destruction and theft of most transformers in the country. He urged the company to exert greater efforts to meet Sudan's pressing need for transformers, stressing that the Ministry gives priority at this stage to the reconstruction process.

The Minister of Energy revealed that Khartoum State alone lost more than 14,000 transformers due to the plundering and assaults committed by the terrorist Dagalo family militia, adding that the total number of transformers lost as a result of the war across Sudan exceeds 60,000.

For his part, Ahmed El-Sewedy said: "We are ready to cooperate with Sudan", affirming the company's preparedness to provide the necessary transformers for the reconstruction of Khartoum State to facilitate the return of citizens to their homes and workplaces.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Meanwhile, Walid El-Deeb confirmed that the company has already started rehabilitating its factory in Sudan, which is expected to resume operations soon to undertake the maintenance and manufacturing of distribution transformers.

The Minister's visit comes within the Ministry's efforts to indigenize transformer manufacturing in Sudan, where El-Sewedy Company owns the largest transformer factory in the country and works in partnership with the Sudanese Electricity Company.