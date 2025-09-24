Sudan: 6th Infantry Division Repels RSF Militia Attack On El-Fashir, Inflicting It Heavy Losses

El-Fashir, 22-9-2025 (SUNA) - The 6th Infantry Division in El-Fashir announced that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), alongside the joint force and brave supporting units, repelled a large-scale attack numbered 244 launched by the rebel terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on Monday against the city of El-Fashir from the southern and north-eastern axes, using infantry and combat vehicles.

The battle resulted in inflicting heavy losses in lives and equipment on the enemy, whose remnants fled north and south, leaving their dead and wounded behind in the field of dignity.

The 6th Division stated that the confrontations started with skirmishes at 6:00 a.m., escalating into fierce combat at 8:30 a.m. and lasting until 2:00 p.m., during which the Armed Forces achieved a sweeping victory amid sky-high morale.

It reassured citizens that the situation in El-Fashir is fully stable and under the complete control of the Armed Forces. The Division congratulated the Sudanese people on this great victory, affirming that victory, with Allah's help, will be achieved across all fronts, from Darfur to Kordofan.

The 6th Infantry Division also warned citizens against the lies spread by the militia on Monday, claiming to have opened a safe corridor for civilians to leave El-Fashir, stressing that these falsehoods aim to cover up the militia's losses in the field of dignity--where its commanders and dozens of fighters perished--and to lure Sudanese youth and citizens, as was the case with the worshippers after their defeat last Friday.

It urged citizens not to heed these lies so as not to pay a heavy price.

The Division called on everyone to continue offering sincere prayers for the valiant soldiers and concluded its statement with prayers for mercy and eternity for the martyrs, a speedy recovery for the wounded, and the safe return of the missing.