Malawi: Mtumbuka Holds 'Thank You' Whistle-Stop Rallies in Rumphi Central

24 September 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

UTM presidential running mate, Mathews Mtumbuka, who also contested for the Rumphi Central parliamentary seat, has embarked on a series of "thank you" whistle-stop rallies in the constituency.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mtumbuka said the rallies are aimed at encouraging his supporters not to feel discouraged despite his loss in the recent elections.

"I am conducting these whistle stops to assure those that voted for me that they did not waste their vote," he said.

According to unofficial results, Mtumbuka amassed 3,450 votes, trailing Alliance for Democracy (Aford) candidate Enock Chihana, who is leading with 6,822 votes.

Reflecting on his political journey, Mtumbuka said his one year in active politics has taught him valuable lessons that will shape his future engagements. He pledged to continue implementing development initiatives he has championed in the area since 2010.

"I am prepared, with resolve and without shame, to suffer loss of elections, embarrassment and ridicule as a long-term investment for me to civic educate my community until they realize the right way of voting is to go for development-conscious leaders," Mtumbuka declared.

The former academic-turned-politician has been involved in various development projects in Rumphi, and says he will not let the election outcome derail his commitment to the community.

