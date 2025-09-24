Malawi: NBM - PLC Draws Business Lessons From Intra-African Trade Fair 2025

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc says its engagement at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 has opened new avenues for driving trade finance, regional partnerships, and opportunities for Malawian businesses.

The biennial fair, organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, brought together governments, businesses, investors, and financiers to accelerate Africa's integration and intra-continental trade.

NBM plc's Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Mary Hiwa, described the fair as an eye-opener that reinforced the Bank's strategic role in driving regional economic growth.

"Our motivation to participate in IATF 2025 was rooted in our strategic objective to deepen our regional footprint and actively support intra-African trade. As a Malawian Bank with an established presence in Tanzania, we saw this platform as an invaluable opportunity to showcase our commitment to regional integration and growth," said Hiwa.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She explained that the Bank's key objectives included strengthening visibility within Africa, exploring trade finance opportunities, and fostering partnerships aligned with AfCFTA goals that support expansion initiatives.

"One of the biggest lessons we are taking home is that intra-African trade is no longer a future aspiration but a present reality. For NBM plc, this means strengthening the tools that enable Malawian businesses to compete and connect regionally.

"We have come back with renewed energy to scale up our trade finance solutions, digital innovations like ATEX and PAPSS, and SME-focused initiatives," explained Hiwa.

She noted that the Fair revealed the growing demand for tailor-made solutions that support exporters, importers, and small enterprises.

Specific to NBM's customers, the Bank showcased and exposed their products to potential markets within Africa and beyond, facilitating potential Malawian exports.

"The platform presented a wealth of opportunities not only for us, but also for our customers. Through targeted follow-ups, digital platforms, and knowledge-sharing sessions, we will ensure our clients benefit from emerging market trends, regional trade opportunities, and innovative trade facilitation solutions," she added.

Another key takeaway for NBM plc was the importance of partnerships, according to Hiwa.

She highlighted that early engagements with Afreximbank and other regional financial institutions pointed to promising collaborations in areas such as joint trade finance initiatives, digital collaborations, and cross-border payment systems.

"These partnerships are essential for strengthening our regional expansion strategy and enhancing the financial ecosystem that supports cross-border trade," she said.

At IATF 2025, NBM plc showcased its trade finance offerings, including export and import finance, as well as tailored SME trade solutions, emphasising the Bank's commitment to driving regional trade and economic growth.

Reflecting on the Bank's overall participation, Hiwa concluded that the Fair emphasised the need for Malawian institutions to be active players in shaping Africa's economic resilience.

"IATF 2025 reaffirmed Africa's collective commitment to economic integration and regional trade growth. It strengthened our resolve to be a catalyst for Malawi's trade growth within the AfCFTA framework and fuelled our ambition to be a regional trade enabler. Ultimately, it reinforced our commitment to building a more integrated, resilient trade ecosystem that benefits our clients and contributes to sustainable development across the continent," said Hiwa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Business Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, on behalf of the AU Commission, Ambassador Selma Malika Haddadi highlighted the Fair's wider significance for Africa's trade and integration agenda.

"Since its inception in 2018, the Intra-African Trade Fair has emerged as Africa's premier trade and investment marketplace. Each fair has brought us closer to the aspirations of the African Union Agenda 2063: an integrated, connected, and prosperous Africa. Boosting intra-African trade is not simply an economic imperative but a measure of our political resolve and our commitment to reform," said Haddadi.