Malawi: UGI Boosts Kuhes Research Conference With K15 Million Donation

United General Insurance (UGI) has donated K15 million to advancing health research in Malawi through its support for the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) Research Dissemination Conference.

The conference is scheduled to take place from October 1 to 3, where groundbreaking research findings expected to shape the country's healthcare future, will be shared.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony in Blantyre on Friday, UGI Chief Executive Officer, Grant Mwenechanya, said the support aligns with the company's strategic pillar of innovation, which goes hand in hand with research.

"KUHeS is one of our major partners; they do a very commendable job. We are aligned because one of the pillars in our strategic plan is innovation, and research goes hand in hand with innovation. Therefore, we felt that it was important to support this initiative," said Mwenechanya.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that UGI expects the conference to contribute new ideas that will improve health outcomes in Malawi.

"When it comes to research, it is very important because it drives innovation, and we expect that as they do their research in the health sector, they will come up with new ideas that will help in making Malawi a healthier nation," said Mwenechanya.

On his part, KUHeS Vice Chancellor, Mac Mallewa, expressed gratitude for UGI's consistent partnership and support.

"I am hugely grateful to UGI. This will go a long way in supporting our activities for the Research Dissemination Conference. It just shows what a true partner UGI is. This is not the first time they have come to our support; they have consistently supported this conference, other financial activities, and even our students," said Mallewa.

He further said this year's RDC will be 'bigger than ever before,' with more delegates and a wider range of topics, adding that health research plays a central role in achieving Malawi's Vision 2063.

"When we talk about Vision 2063, health should be at the core because without health, you cannot develop. Economic development has to start with health. We believe in research and innovation, and that is why every year we showcase some of the innovations we have done," said Mallewa.

Mallewa also pointed out KUHeS' contribution to health advances in Malawi, citing improvements in malaria treatment, HIV management, and life expectancy.

"In the 1990s, Malawi's life expectancy was 37 years. Today, it has risen to 75, largely because of research-driven interventions pioneered at KUHeS. Policymakers have adopted both nationally and regionally," said Mallewa.