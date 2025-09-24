Malawi: FCB Tap Wins Visa Best Innovator Award

FCB Tap, the mobile card payment solution from First Capital Bank (FCB), has won the Best Innovator Award 2025 from VISA.

The recognition places FCB at the forefront of digital transformation in Malawi's financial sector and highlights the growing role of cashless transactions in the economy.

FCB Tap allows any Android smartphone to function as a payment device through NFC (Near Field Communication), the same tap-and-go technology used in modern bank cards. In practice, the phone itself becomes the till. Customers tap their card on a merchant's FCB Tap-enabled phone, enter their PIN, and the payment is processed within seconds.

The innovation complements existing payment methods such as traditional POS machines by giving merchants greater flexibility. It makes digital payments more accessible to small traders, mobile businesses, and larger corporates alike, broadening the reach of financial services across the country.

Chitsanzi Gadi, Head of Products at FCB, said the award was a milestone for the Bank's innovation journey.

"FCB Tap is not just a product, it is a lifestyle solution. It gives customers more payment options, makes cashless transactions seamless, and provides merchants with a low-cost alternative to traditional POS devices," he said.

The service is also equipped with advanced security features designed to protect both merchants and customers, ensuring that convenience does not compromise safety.

This latest recognition follows FCB Tap's Outstanding SME Initiative of the Year Award at the 2024 IMM Marketing Excellence Awards, further underlining its role in promoting financial inclusion and reshaping the future of payments in Malawi.