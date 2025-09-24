Malawi: NBM PLC Cherishes Visa Best Premium Award

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has expressed delight for being recognised with the prestigious Visa Best Premium Award 2025, a recognition that celebrates the Bank's outstanding performance in digital payments and card services.

NBM plc Card Services Manager, Stewart Tepelunde, said the award is significant as it validates the NBM plc's continuous efforts to remain a leader in digital banking while delivering world-class payment solutions to Malawians.

"We are honoured and humbled to receive this recognition from Visa. It demonstrates that NBM plc is not only keeping pace with global banking standards but is also setting benchmarks locally in promoting a cashless economy."

"This award is a reflection of the trust our customers have placed in us. It motivates us to continue delivering secure, convenient, and world-class payment solutions for Malawians," he said.

Tepelunde added that the recognition will inspire the Bank to roll out more digital-first solutions that will enhance customer experience, promote financial inclusion, and support Malawi's broader digital transformation agenda.

Visa Southern Africa Country Manager, Pooja Vaya, said the Visa Best Premium Award 2025 was presented to the Bank because of the highest overall payment volume in Malawi, recognizing outstanding excellence in multiple categories such as in Consumer, Commercial, and Cross Border transactions.

"This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the banking industry in driving growth, innovation, and digitization in Malawi. It also aligns with the country's Vision 2063 by supporting digital financial inclusion and strengthening digital payment infrastructure in Malawi and the region," said Vaya.

Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) Chief Executive Officer, Lyness Nkungula, also congratulated NBM plc, describing the award as a reflection of the Bank's commitment to excellence and the overall progress of Malawi's financial sector.

"On behalf of BAM, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to National Bank of Malawi Plc for winning this award. It affirms that our member institutions can compete and excel globally while reinforcing our mission to promote world-class banking standards and financial inclusion," said Nkungula.

She added that the recognition will motivate other banks to raise their standards, positioning Malawi as a competitive player in the global financial landscape.

The Visa Best Premium Award is a prestigious recognition presented to financial institutions that record the highest payment volumes on Visa debit and credit cards.