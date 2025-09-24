Tunisia: Head of State Receives Presidents of Two Parliamentary Chambers

23 September 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, September 23 — President of the Republic, Kais Saïed, received on Monday, September 22, at Carthage Palace, Speaker of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP), Ibrahim Bouderbala, and President of the National Council of Regions and Districts (CNRD), Imed Derbali.

According to a statement, during the meeting, the Head of State reaffirmed that Tunisia is engaged in an irreversible battle for national liberation, taking place in a context where the elected institutions derive from the will of the Tunisian people, the sole and legitimate holder of sovereignty.

While recalling the firm commitment to fulfill the long-standing demands of the Tunisian people, the President emphasized that the absolute priority at this time is to find solutions for those who, for decades, have suffered from exclusion and marginalization.

The Head of State advocated a policy of self-reliance, describing it as a profoundly popular choice that has proven its relevance, while also exposing those who willingly aligned themselves with colonialist interests

