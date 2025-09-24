Tunisia: Head of State Meets Interior Minister - Call to Secure School Surroundings and Combat Drug Traffickers

23 September 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

President of the Republic, Kais Saïed, received on Monday afternoon, at Carthage Palace, Interior Minister Khaled Nouri.

During the meeting, the Head of State called for bolstering security around schools and cracking down on drug traffickers who, he said, continuously use every means to target the State and harm the Tunisian society.

The President addressed the issue of monopolies and speculative practices affecting citizens' purchasing power. In this regard, he reaffirmed his commitment to permanently curbing speculation and soaring prices, promising to establish a new approach capable of ending illicit distribution networks.

President Saïed recommended that the fight against these unfair practices be embedded in a sustained state policy capable of delivering tangible results for the benefit of both farmers and consumers.

He gave instructions to ensure that legal responsibility is borne by those who fail in their duty to protect farmers and consumers from criminal networks exploiting these illicit distribution circuits.

