Africa: All Intelligence for New Africa - Huawei Africa Night 2025 Honors the "African Intelligence Pioneers"

press release

Held on September 18 alongside HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, “Huawei Africa Night 2025” convened under the theme “All Intelligence for New Africa”. More than 500 partners, government representatives, experts, and industry leaders gathered to share the latest advances in ICT (information and communications technology) innovation and collaboration, with a common goal: advancing the continent’s intelligent transformation.

Shen Li, President of Huawei Northern Africa (North, West, and Central Africa), said the continent is at a pivotal inflection point, transitioning from informatization to a fully digital and intelligent era. Across sectors, leapfrog development is underway: from no network coverage to 4G, 5G, and FTTH; from paper-based governance to intelligent, one-stop government services platforms; from cash transactions to mobile payments; and from no stable electricity to green, efficient solar power. As a global leader in ICT, and true to its commitment “In Africa, for Africa,” Huawei positions itself as a reliable, long-term partner.

To deliver on the vision of “All Intelligence for New Africa,” the company is rolling out a three-pillar framework — New Value, New Infrastructure and New Ecosystem. Under the New Value pillar, Huawei is rolling out five inclusive solutions tailored to core scenarios: Inclusive Connectivity, Inclusive Education, Inclusive Government Service, Inclusive Security, and Inclusive Energy. Under New Infrastructure, it combines cloud and AI, networks, and devices to deliver end-to-end offerings. Through New Ecosystem, Huawei is cultivating an open, collaborative, win-win community of customers, partners, and talent to accelerate the shift to digital and intelligent operations in Africa. The company will continue to work closely with the broader ecosystem on strategy, technology, innovation, and talent development.

Huawei Northern Africa team then delivered keynote sessions detailing how this three-pillar framework supports Africa’s digital and intelligent transformation, and engaging guests in discussions on the current trends and best practices across the continent.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the event, Huawei unveiled the “African Intelligence Pioneers” — a recognition program honoring visionary organizations whose investments in intelligent technologies are already delivering tangible results.

The honorees span nine sectors — public administration, telecommunications, education, healthcare, oil & gas, mining, transport, energy, and finance — and include fourteen organizations. By adopting AI, cloud, and other advanced technologies, these organizations are innovators and pathfinders—shaping new business models and solutions tailored to the continent, and paving the way toward a more intelligent, tightly interconnected digital Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa International Organisations Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. The company is committed to bringing the digital world to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world: making ubiquitous connectivity a right for all and the foundation of intelligence; providing diversified computing power so that cloud is everywhere and intelligence is within reach; enabling industries and organizations to become more agile, efficient, and dynamic through robust digital platforms; and redefining user experiences with AI across scenarios including home, mobility, work, entertainment, sports, and health.

Huawei employs approximately 207,000 people, operates in over 170 countries and regions, and serves more than 3 billion people.

Learn more at www.huawei.com