Angola Reinforces Commitment to Climate At UN's NDC3 Meeting

New York — the minister of Environment, Ana Paula de Carvalho said on Monday (22) in New York that Angola has completed its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC3), meeting the September deadline and setting more ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change.

Speaking to the press after the High-Level Solutions Dialogue on Climate Change Adaptation, part of the agenda for the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, the minister explained that NDC3 reflects what Angola must do to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, reinforcing the commitments already made under the UN Framework Convention on Climate.

According to the minister, Angola has a National Climate Change Strategy structured around five fundamental pillars: mitigation, adaptation, financing, capacity building, and cross-cutting actions.

Regarding mitigation, explained she seeks to reduce risks before climate events occur.

Adaptation, on the other hand, focuses on situations the country is already facing, such as droughts, floods, and the spread of desertification, which primarily affect southern Angola.

Regarding solid waste management, the minister highlighted important progress, as two waste recovery centers have already been completed in Namibe, Tombwa, and Moçâmedes.

Ana de Carvalho reported that the Waste Recovery Center in the province of Huambo is nearing completion, and that the one in Bengo, which will serve the city of Caxito and Luanda, is about to begin, considering that the one in Mulenvos is already at the end of its useful life.

The Cabinda project is also in the pipeline, initiated but without budget coverage for completion.

On climate finance, Ana Paula de Carvalho considered this to be one of the most critical points.

"The issue of financing remains complex, because although there are promises, mobilizing resources is difficult. We are the countries that pollute the least, but we suffer the consequences the most. We argue that those who pollute the most should pay so that we can reduce emissions and protect the population," she stated.

The minister noted that Angola has been developing internal actions with its own resources, while awaiting greater international mobilization.

She also emphasized that climate action in the country is cross-cutting, involving several ministerial departments.

To this end, she acknowledged, the Ministry of Energy has invested in clean energy, with emphasis on the expansion of hydroelectric, solar, and combined-cycle energy, reducing dependence on thermal generators.

The transportation sector has already begun introducing hybrid and electric vehicles, while agriculture and the oil sector are developing their own mitigation initiatives, including reducing methane emissions.

The minister also noted that Angola recently submitted its National Adaptation Plan, which is nearing completion, reinforcing the country's commitment to aligning its climate action with international requirements.

Asked about COP30, to be held in Brazil, Ana Paula de Carvalho stated that "it will be the COP of implementation, where we will move from talk to action. We hope that, finally, the promises made to countries suffering from the impacts of climate change will be fulfilled, transforming commitments into concrete measures."

In conclusion, she summarized that Angola remains firm, committed, and dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting the environment, and strengthening climate resilience, implementing the national and international instruments it has signed.