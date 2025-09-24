Central Africa: Angola Defends Creation of Debtors' Forum

New York — The Angolan government pledged its support on Monday in New York, United States of America, for the creation of a Debtors' Forum, a platform for technical exchange, policy coordination, and strengthening a collective voice in the global debt architecture.

According to Angolan Finance minister, Vera Daves, who is participating in a side event during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Angola is ready to work with other developing countries to make this initiative a reality.

"We welcome the joint initiative of Zambia and Egypt to transform the Seville Commitment into an operational mechanism serving the interests of debtor countries," she stated at the event titled "Exploring the Debtors' Forum - Roundtable on Modalities and Expectations."

She said that "we are facing" a silent debt crisis, which translates into unfulfilled development agendas and added that while creditors and international financial institutions have their own development platforms, debtors remain isolated, unable to systematically learn from each other's experiences.

Therefore, she emphasized "we strongly support" the creation of a Debtors' Forum, which must be efficient, inclusive, and complementary to the Global Roundtable on Sovereign Debt, which should be supported with evidence, joint analyses, and common positions, while remaining separate and led by debtors, in addition to providing a safe space for all.

Regarding the institutional design, Vera Daves stated that there is merit in the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) acting as Technical Secretariat, with a regionally balanced Steering Committee and working groups on key issues such as transparency, restructuring, and sustainable financial instruments.

The official emphasized that the Forum must also have a clear mandate, namely, to coordinate common positions of developers, promote peer learning, and strengthen the effectiveness of international financial discussions, with transparent and consensual governance, ensuring inclusion and legitimacy for all members.

"Above all, it is essential that this Forum be supported by the United Nations in order to guarantee its legitimacy and sustainability," stated the Minister of Finance.