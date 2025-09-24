Angola: Sovereign Wealth Fund Registers Historic 137 Percent Growth in First Semester

Luanda — The Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSDEA) registered a net profit of US$187.9 million in the first half of the current year, a 137% increase compared to 2024 in the same period, the highest since the institution's creation in 2012.

According to the results of its Interim Financial Statements, in the first 6 months, the FSDEA's total assets reached US$4.19 billion, representing an 8% increase.

This historic performance was driven by net investments, whose portfolio benefited from the positive dynamics of international markets, generating capital gains of US$123.8 million resulting from the appreciation of debt and equity instruments, mainly in the technology sector.

The financial statements also show that the aforementioned portfolio earned US$25.2 million in interest and dividends, exceeding the US$20.8 million recorded in June 2024.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Among the factors that drove these results were the several alternative investments, which contributed US$46.7 million through subsidiaries and affiliates.

According to the Chairman of the FSDEA Board of Directors, Armando Manuel, the result confirms the consistency of the asset allocation strategy defined for the 2024-2028 period, combining capital preservation with maximizing sustainable returns and a positive socioeconomic impact for Angola.

He reiterated the Fund's commitment to continue investing in diversified assets, aligned with its long-term policy, contributing to value creation, intergenerational wealth transfer, and the country's economic development.

ACC/QCB/CF/jmc