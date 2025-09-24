Angola: Sovereign Wealth Fund Registers Historic 137 Percent Growth in First Semester

22 September 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSDEA) registered a net profit of US$187.9 million in the first half of the current year, a 137% increase compared to 2024 in the same period, the highest since the institution's creation in 2012.

According to the results of its Interim Financial Statements, in the first 6 months, the FSDEA's total assets reached US$4.19 billion, representing an 8% increase.

This historic performance was driven by net investments, whose portfolio benefited from the positive dynamics of international markets, generating capital gains of US$123.8 million resulting from the appreciation of debt and equity instruments, mainly in the technology sector.

The financial statements also show that the aforementioned portfolio earned US$25.2 million in interest and dividends, exceeding the US$20.8 million recorded in June 2024.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Among the factors that drove these results were the several alternative investments, which contributed US$46.7 million through subsidiaries and affiliates.

According to the Chairman of the FSDEA Board of Directors, Armando Manuel, the result confirms the consistency of the asset allocation strategy defined for the 2024-2028 period, combining capital preservation with maximizing sustainable returns and a positive socioeconomic impact for Angola.

He reiterated the Fund's commitment to continue investing in diversified assets, aligned with its long-term policy, contributing to value creation, intergenerational wealth transfer, and the country's economic development.

ACC/QCB/CF/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.