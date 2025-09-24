Southern Africa: Angola Showcases Oil Concessions Model At AOW Energy 2025

Luanda — A delegation from the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas, and Biofuels (ANPG) participated in the 31st Edition of the Africa Oil Week (AOW) Energy 2025 from the 15th to the 18th of the current month in Accra, Ghana, where the country's oil concessions and permanent offers were highlighted.

The national concessionaire's participation in the event culminated in the panel dedicated to Angola, "Bidding 2025," which featured regulators, operators, service providers, and investors, according to the ANPG statement.

The Angolan delegation was led by ANPG's executive director, Artur Custódio, who spoke at the Forum on Local Content in Africa, launched in partnership between the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the Petroleum Commission (Ghana), and AOW Energy.

On that occasion, the official highlighted the need to strengthen collaboration in the sector across the continent, considering that "borders are only imaginary," and effective communication is the basis for success.

Next, the Head of the Negotiations Department, Kialunga Martins, and Senior Geophysicist, Custódio Barros, presented the exploration opportunities available in the Lower Congo basins (CON 5, CON 9, and CON 10 and the Chumbo development areas of Block 18), Kwanza (KON 5, KON 17, KON 18, KON 20, KON 22, KON 23 and blocks 7/21, 8/21, 9/21, 22, 38, and 39), Benguela (blocks 10, 25, and 26), and Namibe (11, 12, and 13).

They highlighted Angola's commitment to agility, flexibility, and pragmatism in its fiscal and contractual regime as essential prerequisites for stability and investment attraction.

On the sidelines of the plenary sessions, the ANPG team held private meetings with entities such as Galp Energias, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Equinor, Petrobrás, World Bank Group, Pillar Oil Limited, and Offshore Energy Spec Services Limited, to deepen their understanding of the opportunities available in the country.

The event brought together major and emerging players in the oil, gas, and energy industry, who discussed their visions for the future of the continent, given the changing global geopolitical landscape.

