Sudan: TSC President Sends Condolences to Saudi King and His Crown Prince On the Passing of Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti

23 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Tuesday sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the passing of His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh, Grand Mufti of the Kingdom and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, who passed away after a lifetime dedicated to scholarly and religious contributions in the service of Islam and Muslims.

TSC President expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over this great loss, praying that Almighty Allah may bestow His mercy upon the late Sheikh, grant him eternal rest in Paradise, and reward him abundantly for his knowledge and efforts in serving Islam and Muslims.

