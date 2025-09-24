Sudan: AfDB Funds Service Projects in Health, Education, and Water in Gezira, River Nile, Sennar, and White Nile States

Wali of Gezira State, Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair, reaffirmed his government's commitment to facilitating the mission of a joint delegation from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the Ministry of Health, the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), during a meeting at his office on Monday.

He highlighted his government's efforts to enhance health, education, water, and electricity services.

Head of the delegation, Waleed Suleiman Al-Goani, stated that the visit aims to conduct a field survey for the implementation of service projects in health, education, and water in Gezira, River Nile, Sennar, and White Nile States, funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) with an amount of USD 62 million, focusing on six localities in each state.

Imran Gusaa, IOM Health Programs Officer, confirmed that the organization will implement the projects in the four states mentioned.

For his part, Gezira State Minister of Finance, Economy and Manpower, Atif Mohamed Ibrahim Abu Shouck, pointed to the destruction and looting of service facilities by the rebel Dagalo family militia, stressing the state's efforts to rehabilitate electricity, water, health, and education sectors.

The Director General and Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Osama Abdel-Rahman Ahmed Al-Faki, stated that Gezira hosts the largest health system in the country and has absorbed both health cadres and citizens following the events in Khartoum.

Director General of the Ministry of Education, Abdullah Abu Al-Kiram, affirmed the ministry's readiness to provide all necessary information to ensure the success of the mission.

Meanwhile, the Director General and Acting Minister of Urban Planning, Dr. Arafa Mahmoud, called for prioritizing Um Maghad water stations in Al-Kamleen and Medani localities, following the completion of all civil works.