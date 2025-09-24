Uganda: Stanbic Bank Marketing Head Daniel Ogong Exits Role After 8 Years

Kampala, Uganda — Stanbic Bank Uganda has announced that Daniel Ogong, the long-serving Head of Brand and Marketing, will be leaving the role effective October 1, 2025, after eight years of distinguished service.

Widely regarded as one of Uganda's most influential marketing leaders, Ogong has played a central role in shaping Stanbic's brand narrative, making it arguably one of the most trusted and respected financial institutions in the country.

Chief Executive Mumba Kalifungwa praised Ogong's contribution, saying: "Daniel has been instrumental in positioning Stanbic Bank as a brand espousing trust, innovation, and client focus. His work has inspired our teams internally and also set new benchmarks for marketing excellence in the wider industry. We thank him for his service and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

Reflecting on his journey, Daniel Ogong said, "Leading the Stanbic brand and marketing strategy has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. Over the past eight years, I have had the honour of working with incredibly talented colleagues in telling the Stanbic story in a way that resonates with Ugandans and demonstrates our role in driving the country's progress. I am proud of what we achieved together and confident the brand will continue to thrive in the years ahead."

Colleagues, including peers and juniors, describe Ogong as a mentor and team-builder who consistently empowered others to excel. Beyond campaigns and awards, his legacy includes nurturing talent within Stanbic's marketing ranks and embedding a culture of storytelling that connects the bank's purpose to the real lives of Ugandans.

His tenure boasts numerous creative and innovative marketing campaigns with bold investment in local sport and music in alignment with the bank's brand purpose of driving Uganda's growth.

Under his leadership, Stanbic Bank has won multiple industry accolades, reinforcing the brand's reputation as a thought leader in the financial services sector.

Notably, Ogong was named Marketing Pioneer of the Year 2024 by Evolve Group Africa in recognition of forward-thinking approach and his ability to translate brand strategy into tangible business results. In 2023, he was named Professional of the Year, by peers at the African Marketing Confederation (AMC).

The bank emphasised that while Ogong departs the brand, his influence and expertise will continue to be sought across Uganda's brand and marketing industry for years to come.

Diana Kahunde, currently Brand & Marketing Manager for Personal and Private Banking, will serve as Interim Head Brand & Marketing effective October 1, 2025. Kahunde is credited with leading several successful campaigns in the retail segment and is expected to ensure continuity and stability during the transition period.