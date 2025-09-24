Angola: Brazilian Doctors Promote Reconstructive Surgeries Campaign

Palanca — At least Akz 17 million (USD 1 = 922 kz) were invested in the campaign for free consultations and reconstructive surgeries by the Brazilian NGO "Kids Salvation" and partners, which launched it on Sunday (21) in the southern province of Huíla.

The campaign will provide specialized reconstructive surgeries to children with serious conditions, such as burn injuries, facial and skin tumors, arteriovenous fistulas, and complex dental and maxillofacial issues.

Speaking about the matter during a consultation held on Sunday in the village of Tchingui, municipality of Palanca, Pollyana Gontijo, the Kids Salvation coordinator, said the project is funded by Brazilian companies (100,000 reais) and is receiving support from an Angolan insurance company for the first time, as part of its social responsibility program.

He noted that children with serious burn injuries are a public health problem in Angola, which is why they are carrying out this initiative in the country.

According to the source, 8 Brazilian doctors (6 of whom are oral and maxillofacial surgeons) and 2 nurses are available, as well as the local team from the Lubango Central Hospital, which is undergoing training.

He explained that Kids Salvation is an NGO specializing in healthcare, having emerged from "Criança Feliz Angola," represented by the Central Baptist Church of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, with a branch in Angola.

In the town of Tchingui, the Kids Salvation and Criança Feliz Angola committee provided clinical care for adults and dental assistance, delivering more than 100 dental kits to teach children proper dental and oral hygiene.

During the four phases spent in Huíla, the organization has already performed more than 40 dermatological procedures, more than 60 plastic surgeries related to burn injuries, as well as oral and maxillofacial surgeries, more than 100 pediatric procedures, more than 100 dental procedures, and five training sessions.