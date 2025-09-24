Angola: Secretary of State Highlights Medicines Distribution Efficiency

Luanda — The secretary of State for Public Health, Carlos Alberto Pinto de Sousa, praised the progress made by the Angolan Medical Resources Purchase and Supply Center (CECOMA) in improving the distribution of medicines and medical supplies to patients in Luanda.

Speaking at the ceremony commemorating the CECOMA's 11th anniversary, celebrated on Sunday (21), he highlighted the institution's positive progress and its strategic role in the sustainability of Angola's healthcare system.

According to the secretary of State, CECOMA has demonstrated consistent growth over these 11 years, effectively responding to the sector's challenges through the continuous improvement of its logistics infrastructure and its commitment to technological solutions that modernize the supply chain.

He highlighted the ongoing training of technical staff as one of the fundamental pillars for improving the quality of health services and enhancing human capital "so that we can guarantee greater efficiency, quality, and safety in the supply of medicines and medical resources."

He recalled that CECOMA supports national programs to combat malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, vaccination, and reproductive health, reaffirming the Angola Executive's commitment to the continuous improvement of the National Health System.

"We want to ensure that all health units in the country have the needed resources to better serve our population. This is the commitment that we renew daily," he concluded.

The ceremony was marked by a tribute to the institution's former directors and staff for their exemplary performance and dedication to public health.

Created by Presidential Decree No. 269/14 of September 22, CECOMA is a public institute under the supervision of the Ministry of Health, with the mission of ensuring the acquisition, storage, and distribution of medicines and medical equipment for the National Health Service (SNS).