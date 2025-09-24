Uganda: EC Urges Peace, Sets Campaign Roadmap After Nominations

The Electoral Commission (EC) has called on presidential aspirants, their agents, and the public to maintain peace and mutual respect during the nomination and campaign period for the 2026 general election.

Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama said on Tuesday that the commission expects all participants to "uphold the values of peace, dignity and mutual respect" as the highly competitive process unfolds.

He outlined the electoral roadmap, noting that once nominations conclude, the EC will meet all candidates or their representatives from September 25 to 27 to harmonise campaign programs.

Official campaigns will then begin on September 29 and run until January 12, 2026.

Byabakama added that a media centre has been established at the nomination venue to give each cleared candidate equal opportunity to address the public.

He emphasised that the verification of supporter signatures for some aspirants is still ongoing, with clearance to be granted only after all legal requirements are met.

The EC has pledged to ensure fairness, transparency, and equal treatment for all candidates throughout the process.