Uganda: EC Urges Peace, Sets Campaign Roadmap After Nominations

23 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The Electoral Commission (EC) has called on presidential aspirants, their agents, and the public to maintain peace and mutual respect during the nomination and campaign period for the 2026 general election.

Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama said on Tuesday that the commission expects all participants to "uphold the values of peace, dignity and mutual respect" as the highly competitive process unfolds.

He outlined the electoral roadmap, noting that once nominations conclude, the EC will meet all candidates or their representatives from September 25 to 27 to harmonise campaign programs.

Official campaigns will then begin on September 29 and run until January 12, 2026.

Byabakama added that a media centre has been established at the nomination venue to give each cleared candidate equal opportunity to address the public.

He emphasised that the verification of supporter signatures for some aspirants is still ongoing, with clearance to be granted only after all legal requirements are met.

The EC has pledged to ensure fairness, transparency, and equal treatment for all candidates throughout the process.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.