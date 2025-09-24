Uganda: Need Party Expels Kabuleta Again Over Misconduct

The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) has expelled its president, Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta, for the second time, citing gross misconduct, abuse of office, and violation of the party constitution.

The decision was reached during a National Council meeting on September 19, where the party accused Kabuleta of undermining party organs, misusing his powers, neglecting his duties, and posing "a great danger and risk to the existence of the party."

"The council resolved to expel you from the party to save its face, credibility and for posterity," NEED Secretary General Charles Basajja wrote in a letter to Kabuleta.

The leadership said the action was necessary to protect the values of constitutionalism, democracy, and the rule of law, which Kabuleta had allegedly failed to uphold. The resolution has since been communicated to the Electoral Commission.

Kabuleta, a former presidential candidate and journalist, was elected to lead NEED with the promise of promoting economic empowerment and accountability. But his tenure has been marred by internal wrangles.

In August, the party suspended him for 90 days after the National Executive Committee (NEC) outlined 14 allegations.

Among them was his unilateral decision to declare himself the party's presidential flag bearer without approval from either NEC or the National Delegates Conference.

He was also accused of practising tribal discrimination in internal decisions, allegedly targeting Baganda and Banyarwanda members. NEC further faulted him for referring to Lubaga residents as "slum dwellers," a comment that sparked widespread condemnation.

Other accusations included attempts to relocate party offices without consultation and to terminate tenancy agreements without transparency. He was also accused of expelling NEC members without due process, forming a parallel faction within the party, and ignoring official summons.

In addition, the leadership claimed he failed to account for party funds and assets while relying on unverified financial sources.

NEC said his reported remark "I am NEED Party, and NEED is me" was especially troubling, describing it as an attempt to personalise the party and undermine collective leadership.

Kabuleta has rejected the sanctions and struck back with his own purge of party officials.

He recently announced the suspension of former Secretary General Charles Basajja and Publicity Secretary Moses Matovu, accusing them of defecting to rival political groups.

He claimed Basajja had joined the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) to promote Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba's agenda, while Matovu had crossed to the Democratic Party (DP).

"They are not only suspended as NEC members, they are no longer members of NEED," Kabuleta declared, warning that any official forging alliances without approval would be treated as a defector.

Despite his expulsion, Kabuleta has pressed ahead with his 2026 presidential campaign roadmap and launched a nationwide fundraising drive to finance NEED's activities.

The party has not yet named who will take over leadership following Kabuleta's removal, leaving NEED's future in limbo as it prepares for the upcoming elections.