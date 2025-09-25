Tanzania: Toxic Air in Tanzania's Port City Threatens Millions, Researchers Warn

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — On a hot afternoon in Kariakoo, Dar es Salaam's bustling commercial hub, the air is a swirling mix of diesel exhaust, charcoal smoke and dust kicked up by the shuffle of feet. Traders tie handkerchiefs over their noses to deter haze from drifting into their throats and lungs.

"There are just too many cars--the toxic smoke makes it hard to breathe," says Abdul Hassan, a vegetable vendor who has worked in the market for 19 years.

A new study by the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology and the Stockholm Environment Institute, published in Clean Air Journal, has confirmed what many city dwellers already know: the air is toxic. Real-time data collected from 14 monitoring stations across Dar es Salaam between May 2021 and February 2022 showed concentrations of particulate matter--PM2.5 and PM10 -- consistently exceeded World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. At their peak, daily PM2.5 levels reached 130 µg/m³, more than eight times the WHO's recommended limit.

These findings place Dar es Salaam firmly within the global air pollution crisis, underscoring the urgent need to deliver on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target 3.9.1, which calls for a substantial reduction in deaths and illnesses from hazardous air.

"Air pollution is not an invisible issue--you can smell it and feel it in your lungs," said Neema John, a street cook who works near Kariakoo market. "My children cough all night when the smoke from burning dumps drifts into our house."

A Silent Killer

The study shows that people living near dumpsites, busy roads, and industrial zones face the greatest risks. At the Pugu Dampo landfill, particulate concentrations reached staggering levels--up to 2,762 µg/m³ for PM10--during months of uncontrolled waste burning. In Ilala and Kinondoni, home to factories and major intersections, daily averages were consistently above safe limits.

Health experts warn that such exposure is linked to asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart failure, and premature deaths. In Tanzania, respiratory infections are a leading cause of hospital visits and child mortality.

"This is a public health emergency hiding in plain sight," said Linus Chuwa, a Dar es Salaam-based public health specialist.

"When PM2.5 levels exceed WHO standards by such margins, they potentially inflict long-term damage to people's health."

Energy Poverty and Dirty Fuels

But the problem does not only stem from traffic and industry. According to the study, Dar es Salaam consumes nearly half of Tanzania's total charcoal each year. With only 34 percent of the country's electricity generated from clean hydropower, most households rely on charcoal and firewood.

This reliance on dirty fuels undermines SDG target 7.1.2, which aims to ensure access to clean energy for cooking and heating.

"For families, charcoal is cheaper and more accessible, but the smoke fills homes with toxic particles," said Fatma Suleiman, who lives in the densely populated suburb of Mbagala. "We know it's dangerous, but it is the only cheaper alternative?"

The Urban Sustainability Challenge

Dar es Salaam is one of Africa's fastest-growing cities, its population now above six million. Its rapid sprawl, unregulated industries, and congested roads make it a typical example of the challenges captured under SDG target 11.6.2: reducing the environmental impact of cities by improving air quality.

The study found that during peak hours--6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.--air pollution levels in traffic and industrial zones spiked sharply. Conversely, concentrations dropped during holidays, highlighting how transport and industrial activities drive emissions.

Policy efforts exist: the Bus Rapid Transit system and Standard Gauge Railway aim to reduce vehicle emissions, while Tanzania has signed onto regional and global clean air initiatives. Yet enforcement of air quality standards remains weak. The 2007 Air Quality Regulations are rarely applied, and monitoring remains limited.

A Boiling Cauldron

The warnings resonate most on Kongo Street, Kariakoo's most notorious artery. Here, thousands push through a maze of wooden stalls while hawkers bellow prices, competing with the roar of motorbikes and rattling carts.

"You breathe smoke, dust, and even the stench from garbage that never seems to get collected," said Mwanaidi Salum, a mother of three. "When I blow my nose, it's black from dust and smoke."

Although the study has identified other hotspots for air pollution, the combination of heavy traffic, open-air cooking fires, and uncollected waste makes it a microcosm of the city's pollution crisis.

Navigating Chaos, Swallowing Fumes

Cars and motorbikes lurch forward, horns blaring, leaving behind thick plumes of exhaust. Pedestrians leap aside, clutching bags to their chests. Wooden carts piled high with rice, bananas, and bales of used clothing block every path.

Researchers warn that children, street vendors, and the elderly are especially vulnerable to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Jacqueline Senyagwa, a research fellow at the Stockholm Environment Institute, said the findings from Dar es Salaam expose risks that are far from abstract.

"While our study did not collect medical data, the air quality records we obtained from 14 monitoring stations clearly showed very high concentrations of PM2.5 and PM10--several times above the World Health Organization's safe limits," she explained. "Globally, long-term exposure to such particles is linked to respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, particularly among children and the elderly. We are talking about asthma, lung diseases, heart failure, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease."

She noted that air pollution has become one of the biggest drivers of non-communicable diseases worldwide. "According to the WHO, it is the second-highest cause of non-communicable diseases globally. That should be a wake-up call for Tanzania."

Yet despite these dangers, Senyagwa said Tanzania still lacks a robust national framework for air quality monitoring. "There are several reasons. First, there is limited awareness of the health impacts of air pollution among the public, policymakers, and regulators," she said. "Solid waste is visible, and people demand action. But air pollution is invisible, and its effects take years to show, so action is often delayed."

Technical capacity and resources are also a challenge.

"There are very few air quality experts in Tanzania, and most monitoring equipment has to be imported," she noted. "Institutions like the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology have only recently started fabricating local monitors. On top of that, the mandates of public agencies are fragmented. NEMC, for example, is responsible for regulating air quality, but with limited human and financial resources, enforcement has been minimal."

According to Senyagwa, even the data itself is scarce. "The 14 stations we installed represent some of the very first ambient air monitoring efforts in the country," she said. "Without reliable data, many decision-makers underestimate the scale of the problem."

Her team identified clear hotspots. "At the Pugu Dampo dumpsite, the main source is open waste burning, which produces dangerously high levels of particulates," she said. "In Vingunguti, the pollution largely comes from industries and road traffic. And in Magomeni and other crowded residential areas, vehicle emissions are the biggest culprit."

Still, she pointed out that practical interventions do exist.

"The government's investment in the Bus Rapid Transit system is a positive step because reducing traffic will cut emissions," she said. "We've also carried out awareness campaigns with local communities--from advising waste pickers at Pugu to wear masks and stop random fires to working with schoolchildren in Vingunguti alongside partners like Save the Children Tanzania and Muhimbili College of Health Sciences."

Dar es Salaam's air quality crisis, she stressed, is not unique. "When we compare our results with Kampala, Nairobi, and Addis Ababa, the pattern is very similar. PM2.5 and PM10 levels across these cities also exceed WHO limits," Senyagwa said.

Still, Tanzania can learn from regional peers. "Nairobi has gone further by passing a County Air Quality Act in 2022 and rolling out low-cost sensors across the city," she said. "In Uganda, Kampala University has started fabricating its own sensors, while the Kampala Capital City Authority has already developed a clean air action plan. Addis Ababa is moving towards tougher vehicle emission standards."

"These examples show that solutions are possible," Senyagwa added. "But Tanzania must first recognize air pollution as a major public health threat--and act with the urgency it deserves."

Plan of Action

The authors recommend a robust national monitoring framework, stronger enforcement of emission standards, and investment in waste recycling and composting to reduce open burning. Public awareness campaigns on air pollution's health risks, they argue, are equally vital.

For the city's dwellers, however, the need is urgent and personal. "We can't keep raising children in an environment where every breath is dangerous," said Hassan.

Unless Tanzania addresses dirty energy and unchecked urban pollution, its economic gains risk being overshadowed by rising health costs and declining quality of life.

Yet despite the looming health risks, life goes on at Kariakoo, even as the air grows harder to breathe.

Note: This article is brought to you by IPS Noram in collaboration with INPS Japan and Soka Gakkai International in consultative status with ECOSOC.

