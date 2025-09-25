Africa CDC Welcomes UK's Formal Approval of Direct Funding Following Successful Due Diligence Assessment

press release

Addis Ababa, 24 September 2025 - The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is pleased to announce a historic milestone: following nearly one year of rigorous Due Diligence Assessment, the United Kingdom has formally approved direct funding to Africa CDC as the framework for partnership. This decision marks a new era of confidence and collaboration, underscoring trust in Africa CDC's strengthened fiduciary and governance systems.

Since 2023, Africa CDC has undertaken sweeping institutional reforms. These include full alignment with African Union Financial Rules and Regulations, the appointment of high-caliber professionals, the establishment of an Office of Internal Oversight, and the adoption of comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance, risk management, and anti-fraud policies. Reinforced by regular independent audits, these reforms have stress-tested Africa CDC's systems and transformed the institution from reliance on third-party implementing partners into a continental agency fully capable of directly receiving and managing donor resources with accountability and transparency.

The UK's approval follows the confidence already expressed by African Union Member States and other global health partners such as the World Bank, Gavi, CEPI, and the European Union (HERA), who have entrusted Africa CDC with the direct financial management of major programmes. Collectively, these endorsements affirm Africa CDC's role as the continent's recognized Public Health Agency.

Statement from Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC:

"We warmly welcome the United Kingdom's decision as a trusted and longstanding partner of Africa. This milestone is not only a recognition of the extensive reforms we have undertaken, but also an affirmation that Africa CDC today stands as a capable and accountable steward of resources for Africa's health security. This achievement would not have been possible without the steadfast support of the UK Permanent Mission to the African Union, led by Ambassador Darren Welch, Deputy Ambassador Adam Drury, and their teams.

We are equally grateful to colleagues at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London -- notably Mark Smith, Penny Innes, Uzoamaka Gilpin, Tino Lenton and their teams -- for their invaluable role in this process. I thank the Government of the United Kingdom for its confidence and partnership, and I call on all our partners to follow this example, placing their trust in the robust fiduciary and governance systems we have built -- systems that reflect African ownership, African leadership, and global accountability."

This achievement forms part of Africa CDC's broader mandate as the Public Health Agency of Africa, endorsed by the African Union Assembly. By securing direct financing, Africa CDC ensures that resources flow with speed, transparency, and impact -- directly to where they are needed most: Member States and their communities.

Africa CDC remains firmly committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and performance, ensuring that the trust placed in it by African citizens and the international community is continuously strengthened.

