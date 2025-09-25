Sudan: World Leaders Urge Action As Sudan Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

New York / London / El Fasher — The United Nations, alongside international partners including the United Kingdom and Kenya, has sounded the alarm over Sudan's rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis. In El Fasher, the besieged capital of North Darfur, civilians face deadly attacks, mass displacement, and famine conditions, while cholera and seasonal flooding add to the mounting suffering.

UN officials have warned that humanitarian operations are being severely hampered by insecurity, and millions are at risk. Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said: "Our humanitarian colleagues are warning of a sharp decline in the humanitarian situation in El Fasher, where deadly attacks and fresh displacement are compounding the suffering of civilians."

The International Organization for Migration reported that "about 7,500 human beings fled Abu Shouk displacement camp and parts of El Fasher town in just a few days," between 17 and 19 September.

"The Secretary-General expressed his grave alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in El Fasher, warning of growing risks to civilians trapped in the area," Dujarric added. Tom Fletcher, UN Humanitarian Chief, warned: "El Fasher is on the brink, with civilians besieged and living in famine conditions."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The violence follows Friday's mosque attack, "in which over 70 people were killed," UNICEF said, noting "at least 11 of the fatalities were children." A local aid organisation reported suspending operations due to "the security situation, which is unravelling."

Seasonal flooding and a cholera outbreak compound the crisis. "The outbreak in South Darfur State is expanding, with over 5,200 suspected cases and more than 250 deaths reported since May," Dujarric said. The UN and partners launched a vaccination campaign targeting 1.9 million people across Darfur.

"The Secretary-General calls once again for a concerted international action in support of the people of Sudan," Dujarric stressed, noting that Personal Envoy Ramtane Lamamra "stands ready to support genuine efforts to end the conflict and establish an inclusive political process."

UK and Kenya push for action

A press statement released yesterday by the British government ahead of the UN General Assembly highlighted the UK's priorities.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said, "At this moment of intense global instability and conflict, UK diplomacy and leadership has never been more important. Innocent civilians are suffering in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan. Countries worldwide are dealing with high levels of migration including displaced and trafficked people. And climate change is not just a future threat to our survival, but a source of chaos and suffering across every continent today."

The press release states that Cooper will also highlight the need for directed action to support source countries linked to high levels of migration. It says that at the Sudan Ministerial Conference, she "will push for greater momentum behind peace efforts in Sudan and will bolster efforts to help those fleeing horrific violence in the region, including the investment of £36 million to support Sudanese refugees in Eastern Chad."

"Not only will this aid help those living through the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, but it will help people to stay within their immediate region, meaning that they are better able to return when conditions allow," the statement read.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy added: "It's a privilege to lead the UK delegation at this year's UN General Assembly... In an era of century-defining wars in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, we reaffirm our commitment to the United Nations and the values of its Charter."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kenya's President William Ruto expressed deep concern over Sudan's escalating humanitarian crisis during the UNGA General Debate in New York, today. "Civilians are caught in the crossfire of a needless war," he said, voicing support for the diplomatic efforts of [the Quartet] Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the United States.

Ruto stressed: "There can be no military solution, and only political dialogue offers a viable path forward." He called on all parties, including the Rapid Support Forces and external actors, to respect Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Kenya reaffirms its unwavering support for a unified Sudan for the benefit of all its people," he said.