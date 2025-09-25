Sudan: North Darfur Reels Under Relentless Fighting, Mass Displacement, and Deadly Mosque Attack

El Fasher — El Fasher remains under relentless attack as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue their clashes with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), the Joint Forces, and allied groups, leaving the North Darfur capital paralysed and forcing thousands of civilians to flee.

For 17 months, the RSF has pounded El Fasher with artillery and drone strikes, killing and wounding scores. Residents report that the past ten days have seen a sharp escalation, with entire markets flattened and mosques shuttered after direct hits.

'SAF battlefield gains'

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The SAF's Sixth Infantry Division reported that its troops repelled a large RSF assault on Monday from the southern and north-eastern flanks. They said the fighting erupted at dawn and turned into a pitched battle by mid-morning, lasting until early afternoon. It claimed RSF fighters suffered "heavy losses in men and equipment".

RSF media channels released videos of commanders declaring they had reached the El Quba neighbourhood near the division's command centre.

Joint Force spokesperson Maj Jamal El Din Issawi Adam dismissed the claims as "propaganda", insisting his troops held their ground.

Mosque attack

Most mosques in El Fasher have shuttered under fire. The El Safiya Mosque and nearby homes in the El Daraja Awla neighbourhood were struck at dawn on 19 September by what witnesses said was a drone attack, reportedly carried out by RSF, killing at least 75 worshippers, including 11 children, and injuring many others, according to a UNICEF statement yesterday.

The UN's Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan condemned the strike, with Chair Mohamed Chande Othman stating: "Killing civilians, including children, while in prayer in a mosque shows a blatant disregard for the most fundamental principles of international law. Those responsible must be held accountable."

The Mission warned that El Fasher remains under siege and at "grave risk of further attacks," calling for immediate action to protect civilians.

Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab released satellite images showing the mosque's complete destruction, calling for an urgent investigation into what it described as a deliberate attack on a civilian religious site.

'Market destruction'

The destruction of Abu Qurun market in western El Fasher last week has dealt another blow to civilians, who had relied on the trading hub after earlier bombardments knocked out the city's central, livestock, and main markets. "There is nothing left. Every market in the city is now out of service," a resident told Radio Dabanga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Religion Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the urgent protection of civilians, the establishment of a humanitarian truce in and around El Fasher, and the provision of safe and unhindered access for those in need, in line with international humanitarian law.