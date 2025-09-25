Zimbabwe: Special Courts to Combat Drug, Substance Abuse

The justice sector has intensified efforts to combat drug and substance abuse, reinforcing the Government's multi-pronged campaign by operationalising specialised Drug and Substance Abuse Courts, with 60 percent of mental health admissions reportedly linked to the scourge.

The move backs President Mnangagwa's declaration of drug and substance abuse as a national emergency and reflects the whole-of-Government approach in addressing the crisis.

Speaking at the official opening of a Judicial Service Commission training programme for magistrates and prosecutors yesterday, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the Judiciary was stepping up to complement national efforts in line with the President's call for coordinated, robust action across all sectors.

"The Government, under the guidance of His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, has elevated the fight against drug and substance abuse to a national priority. This training programme demonstrates how the justice system is translating national policy into courtroom reality, reinforcing the President's vision through action."

Designed jointly by JSC and the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, the training programme equips magistrates and prosecutors with the tools, knowledge and ethical grounding needed to handle drug-related cases within the framework of newly-established specialised courts.

About 44 magistrates and prosecutors were trained, with two magistrates and two prosecutors having been committed at each court countrywide to deal with drugs cases.

Minister Ziyambi indicated that these courts were not a parallel system, but served to strengthen the magistrates' courts by enhancing their capacity to deliver swift, fair and consistent rulings.

Minister Ziyambi spelt out the need for a responsive and specialised justice system, given the magnitude of Zimbabwe's drug crisis and its devastating impact on youth and communities.

"Today, we operationalise a key pillar of the national response, a dedicated judicial framework capable of delivering effective justice while supporting rehabilitation," he said.

He revealed alarming statistics, noting that nearly 60 percent of mental health admissions were now linked to substance abuse.

Common substances of abuse include crystal meth (mutoriro), codeine-laced cough syrups, cannabis and illicit brews.

"The societal consequences are staggering - broken families, lost educational opportunities, rising criminal activity and increased pressure on law enforcement and correctional institutions," said Minister Ziyambi.

As part of its contribution to the whole-of-Government strategy, the justice sector's training programme addresses public concerns over disparities in sentencing for drug offences.

It features modules on sentencing guidelines, legislative reviews and ethical case handling, ensuring consistency and fairness in judicial outcomes.

Minister Ziyambi said the public's concern over sentencing disparities is not an attack on the judiciary, but a call for a more streamlined and specialised approach.

"These dedicated courts, manned by specially trained personnel, will help address that gap," Minister Ziyambi said.

He further explained that the courts are a cornerstone of the Policy and Legal Enforcement Pillar within the Multisectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030) -- a national blueprint developed in response to President Mnangagwa's directive to tackle the crisis through unified institutional action.

"The Judiciary and the National Prosecuting Authority are not peripheral actors. Your role is central to the success of the Multisectoral Plan," he said.

He said his ministry is spearheading the National Drug and Substance Abuse Control and Enforcement Agency Bill, which proposes the establishment of a specialised agency empowered to carry out enforcement, rehabilitation, counselling and vocational skills training.

"This agency will not only enforce drug-related laws, but also provide comprehensive rehabilitation services, reflecting the Government's dual focus on justice and recovery," said Minister Ziyambi.

He commended stakeholders for their unwavering commitment to this national cause, reaffirming his ministry's support for legislative and policy mechanisms that will sustain and enhance these interventions.

"I urge all participants to always remember that these specialised courts are not just judicial innovations -- they are essential instruments in our whole-of-Government fight against drugs and substance abuse."

Prosecutor-General, Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo, who was represented by his deputy Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa, said the Chief Justice's decision to convene the training was timely and necessary.

"Today is not about reactionary rhetoric; it is about disciplined, practical work.

"We are here to examine the law and practice that govern drug and substance abuse offences, to strengthen our prosecutorial and judicial approaches, and to restore and sustain public confidence in the criminal justice system.

"I extend my sincere appreciation to the Chief Justice for his decisive leadership.

"I also welcome all magistrates, prosecutors and stakeholders gathered here today.

"We are here for a single, urgent purpose: to confront a grave challenge threatening the very fabric of our society.

"Because justice must not only be delivered -- it must be targeted, effective and informed.

"The complexities of drug-related offences demand a well-functioning criminal justice system that is equipped with especially trained, knowledgeable, experienced, adequately resourced and fit-for-purpose personnel.

"We need skilled prosecutors and a seasoned bench that will effectively help us win the fight against drug and substance abuse. The future of our young