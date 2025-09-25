Zimbabwe: All Smiles As Mai Magaya Collects Her Car, Cash Gifts

Tendai Magaya, the wife of Prophet Walter Magaya, was in seventh heaven yesterday as she took delivery of 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 XRX gift.

She was also given US$50,000 in cash by businessman Wicknell Chivhayo.

Prophet Magaya collected his 2025 Mercedes Benz Mayback GLS600, worth US$450,000, earlier this week.

He was also handed a US$100,000 cash donation.

"I want to express my gratitude to Sir Wicknell for this incredible gift. Thank you so much," Mai Magaya said.

"I also want to thank my husband for giving me the surname I proudly carry."

Accompanied by her mother-in-law, Gogo Emma Magaya, Mai Magaya was greeted by a jubilant crowd of PHD members. Gogo Magaya said:

"Ndirikunzwa matsiripitsi, matsiripitsi, I can't explain."

Prophet Magaya did not attend the presentation ceremony as he was visiting the Chahwanda Stadium in Kwekwe.