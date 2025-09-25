Southern Africa: Zim's Innovative Correctional Practices a Template for SADC

A DELEGATION from the Southern African Development Community has embarked on a week-long visit to Zimbabwe to explore the country's innovative approaches to correctional facility management.

The tour, which began last Friday, encompassed various facilities, including Mazowe Prison, Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, and Marondera Prison, where delegates were deeply impressed by the security measures, management practices, and entrepreneurial initiatives in place.

This initiative underscores Zimbabwe's commitment to reform its correctional system and enhancing the rehabilitation of inmates, setting a benchmark for other nations in the region.

Zimbabwe's correctional facilities have undergone significant transformation in recent years, particularly with the implementation of the open prison concept, which allows inmates to spend time with their families as part of their rehabilitation.

This approach aims not only to ease the transition back into society, but also to foster familial bonds that can play a crucial role in reducing recidivism rates.

The Government first approved this system in 1996, leading to the establishment of the Connemara Male Open Prison in 2000 and the Marondera Female Open Prison, which was officially opened by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in June 2021.

This facility has gained recognition as the first of its kind in Africa, marking a significant milestone in correctional reforms on the continent.

During their visit, the SADC delegates were given a comprehensive tour of these facilities, where they were encouraged by the level of autonomy afforded to inmates.

At the open prisons, inmates have the liberty to wear their own clothing, prepare their meals, and pursue both academic and vocational education.

Additionally, a home leave programme allows them to maintain familial connections, which is integral to their rehabilitation process.

Namibian Deputy Commissioner and Officer in Charge of Correctional Facility Oscar Kasuka Numwa, expressed his admiration for the systematic approach taken by Zimbabwe.

"Visiting Chikurubi prison was a great pleasure. This maximum security facility, housing about 2 890 inmates, operates a comprehensive system that captures all necessary information from the moment of an inmate's admission.

"The meticulous record-keeping is commendable, and I was particularly impressed by the library section where inmates have access to laptops. This not only facilitates their educational pursuits, but also enables them to communicate effectively with educational institutions, broadening their horizons while incarcerated," he said.

The tour also included a visit to the execution chamber at Chikurubi, now a museum, a poignant reminder of the abolished death penalty in Zimbabwe.

This transformation of a site of capital punishment into a space for reflection symbolises the country's progressive stance on human rights and rehabilitation.

South Africa Deputy Commissioner Emmanuel Koza expressed his fascination with the innovations observed at Chikurubi.

"I was particularly impressed by the studio set up within the prison. It gave me an idea that we can implement similar facilities in South Africa. Furthermore, the integration of audio-visual arrangements for court connectivity shows a forward-thinking approach to inmate management," he said.

The SADC delegates were not only observers, but also active participants in discussions about best practices in correctional management.

They explored various themes, including the implementation of the Corrections/Prisons Strategic Action Plan 2021-2025, which aims to address achievements, gaps, and challenges faced by member states.

The collaborative nature of these discussions allowed officers in charge of correctional facilities to engage in strategic dialogues that could drive meaningful reforms across the region.

Eswatini Assistant Commissioner Sabelo Dlamini noted the similarities in prison systems among the SADC countries, emphasising the potential for shared learning.

"The systems we observed in Zimbabwe resonate with our own practices. The operational record system, while functional, could benefit from the technological advancements we've seen here. I was particularly intrigued by the entrepreneurial initiatives that provide inmates with job opportunities upon release. This is something we must explore further, as partnerships with private companies could significantly improve our reintegration efforts," he said.

Moreover, the importance of rehabilitation programmes was underscored by Kapalu Lineta, Deputy Commissioner from Zambia, who highlighted the youthful demographic within the prison population in Zimbabwe.

"The environment at Chikurubi is secure, and what stood out was the potential for these young men to become productive citizens. The skills and programmes offered here empower inmates, and I believe we should harness this potential right within the prison walls. The initiatives that allow inmates to engage in productive activities, like the brick factory we visited in Mazowe, are crucial for their reintegration into society," he said.

The discussions also touched on the need for gender-sensitive rehabilitation programmes.

Ntabazinduna Training School Assistant Commissioner Doreen Shoko, emphasised the necessity of expanding vocational training for female inmates.

"What is being done for male offenders should also be implemented for female offenders. Courses in plumbing and construction should not be exclusive to men. We need to ensure that all inmates, regardless of gender, receive the skills necessary for a successful reintegration into society."

Chief Superintendent Raul Cipriano from Angola expressed a strong interest in adopting restorative justice practices seen in Zimbabwe.

"The way Zimbabwe integrates restorative justice into their correctional system is something we wish to replicate. While we currently invite churches to engage with inmates, the structured approach to restoring relationships between offenders and victims is an innovative practice that could greatly benefit our system," he said.

The SADC delegation's visit to Zimbabwe has opened new avenues for collaboration and reform in the region's correctional facilities.

As Zimbabwe continues to lead by example, its commitment to improving rehabilitation practices and fostering reintegration serves as a beacon of hope for transforming lives and building safer communities across Southern Africa.

Through shared experiences and collaborative efforts, SADC member states can work towards a more humane and effective correctional system that prioritises rehabilitation, dignity, and human rights for all.