Sudan, Russia Sign Economic and Trade Protocol to Promote Strategic Cooperation

Moscow 25 -9-2025 (SUNA) - The proceedings of the eighth session of the Sudanese-Russian Joint Ministerial Committee for Economic and Trade Cooperation concluded Wednesday at the Golden Ring Hotel in Russian capital, Moscow.

The Sudanese side was chaired by Minister of Minerals Nur-El-Daem Taha, while the Russian side headed by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Mr. Alexander Kozlov.

During the opening session, Russian Minister of Environment Alexander Kozlov highlighted the strength of Sudanese-Russian relations and Russia's keenness to develop them, particularly in the economic aspects. He explained that the discussions and the understandings reached support the development of relations and contribute to increasing trade exchange, which has recently seen a 92% increase as a result of the momentum in economic relations.

The Minister of Minerals, Mr. Al-Nurdaim Taha, conveyed the greetings of the Sudanese leadership to the Russian leadership and expressed thanks for Russia's support to Sudan during the critical phase it is undergoing. He praised the solid relations between the two countries, clarifying that the understandings reached and the memoranda and cooperation protocol signed Wednesday will contribute to developing relations between the two nations. He added that Sudan is approaching a phase of reconstruction for what was destroyed by the war waged by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, demanding its classification as a terrorist organization.

The final day's activities also included a bilateral meeting between the heads of the two delegations, during which they discussed the important outcomes of the technical meetings in the fields of energy, oil, minerals, transport, and infrastructure. They emphasized the necessity of activating cooperation in these fields during the upcoming period by implementing mechanisms for cooperation and tight coordination between the two countries to enhance economic and trade relations, especially as Sudan is entering a post-war reconstruction phase.

Both sides agreed on the need to establish a strategic partnership between Sudan and Russia, work on opening all investment fields to the Russian side, and develop a clear vision while leveraging Russian capabilities, particularly in the fields of minerals, energy, oil, roads, and bridges.

At the conclusion of the eighth session of the Joint Ministerial Committee, the Economic and Trade Cooperation Protocol between the two countries was signed, along with two memoranda of understanding concerning transport and infrastructure, and banking and financial services.

The Russian side also expressed its readiness to provide all facilities to the public and private sectors for investment in a number of projects, especially during the post-war phase. It highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise, visits, and meetings between the two sides to implement the agreed-upon projects.