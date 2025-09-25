Zimbabwe: Woman Jailed 10 Years for Trafficking Girl (14) Into Prostitution With Trucker

25 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A BUHERA woman has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a Mutare court for human trafficking after luring a minor for the purposes of prostitution.

The offender, Pelagia Zindiye (30), appeared at Mutare Magistrates Court facing a charge of trafficking a 14-year-old girl on the pretext she was accompanying her on an errand to collect a parcel in the city.

The court heard that on June 29, 2025, Zindiye tricked the victim into accompanying her to Mutare.

The following day, the victim secretly left her home and travelled to Mutare together with the offender.

Upon their arrival in the city, they met Steward Gororo, a truck driver who is currently on the run. The offender received US$40 from Gororo as payment for sexual services to be rendered by the juvenile.

It was further heard that the trucker took the minor to a restaurant, where he led her to a private room, locked the door and raped her.

After the sexual assault, the victim reconnected with the fixer, Zindiye, who ordered her not to disclose the matter to anyone.

A tip-off was made to the police, leading to Zindiye's arrest.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the matter highlights the need for communities to be vigilant and protect vulnerable persons, particularly the girl-child.

"Sexual violence is a serious crime, so is human trafficking. Let's stand together to protect the vulnerable and ensure offenders are brought to justice," the NPA noted.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.