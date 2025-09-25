Zimbabwe: Woman Jailed 10 Years for Trafficking Girl (14) Into Prostitution With Trucker

A BUHERA woman has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a Mutare court for human trafficking after luring a minor for the purposes of prostitution.

The offender, Pelagia Zindiye (30), appeared at Mutare Magistrates Court facing a charge of trafficking a 14-year-old girl on the pretext she was accompanying her on an errand to collect a parcel in the city.

The court heard that on June 29, 2025, Zindiye tricked the victim into accompanying her to Mutare.

The following day, the victim secretly left her home and travelled to Mutare together with the offender.

Upon their arrival in the city, they met Steward Gororo, a truck driver who is currently on the run. The offender received US$40 from Gororo as payment for sexual services to be rendered by the juvenile.

It was further heard that the trucker took the minor to a restaurant, where he led her to a private room, locked the door and raped her.

After the sexual assault, the victim reconnected with the fixer, Zindiye, who ordered her not to disclose the matter to anyone.

A tip-off was made to the police, leading to Zindiye's arrest.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the matter highlights the need for communities to be vigilant and protect vulnerable persons, particularly the girl-child.

"Sexual violence is a serious crime, so is human trafficking. Let's stand together to protect the vulnerable and ensure offenders are brought to justice," the NPA noted.