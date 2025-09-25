Zimbabwe: Nigerian Gospel Star Ada Ehi to Headline Inaugural Love Zimbabwe Festival

Top gospel musicians will converge on the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields for the Love Zimbabwe Festival, to be held from 26 to 28 September.

The three-day festival is expected to feature Nigeria's Adah Ehi and local musicians such as Michael Mahendere, Janet Manyowa, Takesure Zamar Ncube.

The Love Zimbabwe Festival is the brainchild of American clerics Andrew and Wendy Palau, who are collaborating with the Zimbabwe Council of Churches, the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe, and the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' Conference.

The festival will make its debut in Zimbabwe after events in Zambia and Kenya.

ZCC Secretary General Wilfred Dimingu said the festival aims to bring together Zimbabweans from across denominational divides.

"Come and witness God's hand at work during this festival. This is an opportunity for us as Zimbabweans to come together regardless of our denominations," said Dimingu.

Organisers have held a plethora of events in the build-up to the three-day festival. Vulnerable communities have been assisted with the provision of glasses.

Campaigns against drug and substance abuse have been held in areas such as Chitungwiza, Mbare, and Glen View.

Palau said he is expecting a successful debut for the festival in Zimbabwe.

"It's an honour and a dream that is finally coming true, to partner with you and all the churches, to lift high the name of Jesus. Serving together, we can reach out to every member of the community, right there in the heart of the city," said Palau.