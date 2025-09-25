Zimbabwe: Kavango Resources Discovers High-Grade Gold Intersections At Zimbabwe Project

25 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Kavango Resources, a metals exploration and gold production company listed in London and on Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, has announced promising results from its latest surface drilling programme at the Bill's Luck Gold Mine, part of its Hillside Project in southern Zimbabwe.

The company highlighted an 8.05-metre intersection at a depth of 158.62 metres, grading 8.09 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold, as the standout result from the two-hole diamond drilling campaign.

According to Kavango, the multiphase programme, which combines diamond and reverse circulation drilling, is designed to deliver a maiden mineral resource estimate to support future mine planning and scheduling. The results announced on September 22 are from the first two completed diamond drill holes.

One of the holes, drilled to 250 metres, returned notable assays including 5.10g/t over 2.18m from 28.00m depth, 13.66g/t over 2.75m from 134.00m, and 7.87g/t over 2.60m from 209.80m.

The second hole, also drilled to 250 metres, intersected 3.49g/t over 5.69m from 28.90m, 9.31g/t over 1.00m from 85.55m, and the headline 8.09g/t over 8.05m from 158.62m.

"Surface diamond drilling at Bill's Luck continues to exceed our expectations. We've now confirmed that the main Bill's Luck ore body extends to at least 160m vertical depth, with multiple high-grade intersections throughout the latest exploration holes. We are particularly encouraged by the 8.05m intersection at 158.62m carrying 8.09g/t gold," said Kavango CEO Ben Turney.

He added that the company is preparing to advance mining operations by extending shaft sinking from the current three-level to a four-level operation.

