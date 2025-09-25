Ethiopia: Key Questions From Pretoria Agreement Remain Unresolved, Tigray Interim Admin Working to Avert War - President Tadesse Worede

Addis Abeba — President of the Tigray Interim Administration, Lieutenant General Tadesse Worede, said his administration is working to consolidate peace and prevent a return to war, despite unresolved questions in the aftermath of the Pretoria Agreement.

He made the remarks on 23 September 2025 during a meeting with Abibatou Wone, Head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Ethiopia.

Addressing concerns raised by the federal government that Tigray is preparing for war, President Tadesse stressed that his administration "is working diligently to avoid war for any reason" and that "there will be no war started by the Tigray side."

Just last week, President Tadesse warned of a "visible cloud of war" amid mounting tensions, urging the federal government to honor key provisions of the Pretoria Peace Agreement. Speaking at a two-day forum of senior leaders and TPLF cadres, he described the political and security situation as fragile. "As we all know, the current situation is complicated. There is a visible cloud of war. There are big and small situations that change from time to time. In the meantime, the possibility of peace is not closed," he told participants.

During a meeting with Abibatou Wone he said the interim administration has demonstrated its commitment to peace by strengthening relations with the federal government, international organizations, and diplomats based in Ethiopia. He added that advancing peace requires addressing unresolved issues, particularly the return of displaced people, humanitarian assistance, and political matters.

On humanitarian needs, President Tadesse explained that efforts focus on ensuring the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs), facilitating their access to assistance, and supporting their reintegration. On political matters, he emphasized that "occupying forces and armed groups in the sovereign territory of Tigray should be removed through peaceful and political dialogue," adding that displaced people should return in a manner that is transparent and free from political exploitation.

For her part, UNHCR's Abibatou Wone said her office is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure the safe and voluntary return of displaced people and refugees to their homes, alongside the establishment of resettlement programs.