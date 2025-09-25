Angola Records HIV Prevalence Rate Reduction

24 September 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in Angola has decreased from 2 percent to 1.6 percent over the last 20 years, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Carlos Alberto Pinto de Sousa, revealed in Luanda.

Speaking at the 20th anniversary of the National Institute for Fight against AIDS (INLS), the Secretary of State said the reduction follows the intensification of prevention actions, early diagnosis, and access to adequate treatment.

Carlos Alberto Pinto de Sousa reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating the disease as a public health problem, highlighting the expansion of the antiretroviral treatment (ART) service network in the country, which has grown from 500 to over 170,000.

According to the Secretary of State, the expansion of ART services means more lives saved, fewer infections, and more hope for Angolan families.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The official highlighted the progress made in preventing vertical transmission (from mother to child) from three to 881, the coverage of pregnant women in PMTCT programs from 34% in 2017 to 79% in 2024, and, consequently, the vertical transmission rate fell from 26% in 2007 to 16% in 2024.

According to the source, the effectiveness of the treatment has improved the viral suppression rate, a key indicator of therapeutic success, which rose from 79% in 2021 to 88% in 2024.

He revealed that this year, 10,537 patients who had abandoned treatment were readmitted, as a result of the active contact strategies implemented by the INLS.

During this period, 2,257,521 HIV tests were performed, with a positivity rate of 2.6%, corresponding to approximately 58,000 detected cases.

The official highlighted the progress made in preventing vertical transmission (from mother to child) from three to 881, the coverage of pregnant women in PMTCT programs from 34% in 2017 to 79% in 2024, and, consequently, the vertical transmission rate fell from 26% in 2007 to 16% in 2024.

According to the source, the effectiveness of the treatment has improved the viral suppression rate, a key indicator of therapeutic success, which rose from 79% in 2021 to 88% in 2024.

He revealed that this year, 10,537 patients who had abandoned treatment were readmitted, as a result of the active contact strategies implemented by the INLS..MEL/DC/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.