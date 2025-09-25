Ethiopia: Federal Supreme Court Upholds Lower Court's Ruling Granting Bail to Sheger FM Journalists

Addis Abeba- The Federal Supreme Court has upheld a ruling by the Federal High Court Lideta Criminal Bench granting the release on bail of Sheger FM journalists, who have been detained for more than two weeks on allegations of incitement-related crimes.

The court confirmed the decision allowing editor Tigist Zerihun and reporter Mintamer Tsegaw to be released on bail of 50,000 birr each. An objection filed by the Federal Police Criminal Investigation Bureau, which claimed the journalists might destroy evidence if released, was rejected.

Sheger Radio reported that the Federal Supreme Court's second Criminal Bench ruled yesterday that the journalists' right to bail must be respected, dismissing the police request to deny release on grounds of possible evidence tampering.

Addis Standard reported on 5 September that the journalists were detained in Addis Abeba following the 30 August broadcast. Eshete Assefa, Head of News and Programs at Sheger FM 102, was detained alongside Mintamr on the same day but was released after giving a statement. Tigist was later arrested at her residence near Ferenesay Mazoria.

Colleagues at Sheger FM told Addis Standard that the segment, aired twice before being removed from the station's online archives, focused on the ministry's circular to regional health bureaus regarding long-standing salary and benefits demands by health professionals. It also included commentary from "movement coordinators" offering their perspectives.

On 5 September, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Ethiopian authorities to "immediately and unconditionally" release Tigist and Mintamr after their court appearance was postponed. CPJ confirmed that the report had been deleted following a letter from the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) accusing Sheger FM of "incitement to violence and bias."

"It is critical that the Ethiopian public has access to independent reporting on health issues," said Muthoki Mumo, CPJ's Africa program coordinator. "It is extremely concerning that authorities have responded with censorship and control on this issue. The Ethiopian government must stop the increasing harassment of journalists. It must also unconditionally release journalists Tigist Zerihun and Mintamr Tsegaw and restore their report."

Similarly, Human Rights Watch noted that the detention of Tigist Zerihun, Mintamer Tsegaw, and Eshete Assefa came just days after their outlet reported on concerns raised by medical professionals. HRW warned that the crackdown on journalists and media workers, which has intensified since August, threatens press freedom ahead of Ethiopia's upcoming national elections.

The Ethiopian Media Authority, meanwhile, justified ordering the removal of Sheger FM's health report and accused the station of "irresponsibility and incitement." Nonetheless, even after the report was deleted, the journalists remained in detention.