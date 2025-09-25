Mozambique: Promotion of Opportunities for Women Remains Top Priority - Chapo

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has reaffirmed that gender equity and the promotion of economic opportunities for women remain top priorities of his government.

According to Chapo, who was speaking on Wednesday at the High-Level Meeting marking the 30th anniversary of the "Fourth World Conference on Women and the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action', which is taking place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Mozambique is promoting access to productive resources and economic opportunities for women.

"Mozambique has defined as priorities of the Beijing Agenda guaranteeing women freedom from poverty, through the promotion of access to productive resources and economic opportunities and ensuring 'zero violence', with a particular focus on all forms of gender-based violence', he said.

According to Chapo, the country has made significant progress over the past 30 years, "as it achieved gender parity in the Council of Ministers and in Parliament, and almost 50 per cent of girls in our country are enrolled in all levels of education.'

"We have increased the number of institutional births from 48 per cent to 65 per cent, and we have women in leadership positions in the highest sovereign bodies of the State. Despite the progress, Mozambique continues to face structural challenges, since about 44 per cent of our girls are in child marriages, 68 per cent have been victims of gender-based violence, and 27 percent of women remain unemployed', he said.

The President also highlighted the creation of over 30 Integrated Service Centers to combat gender-based violence. However, he warned of the risks posed by new technologies.

"Aware of the new frontiers of inequality emerging with artificial intelligence and digital technologies, which disproportionately affect women's employability. Mozambique is integrating science and digital technologies into curricula and promoting girls' access', he said.

Adopted in 1995 in Beijing, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action established a global agenda for the promotion of gender equality and women's rights.