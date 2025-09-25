Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Grants Month-Long Gun Amnesty to Curb Illegal Weapons

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a month-long firearm amnesty giving citizens the chance to surrender unlicensed weapons without fear of prosecution.

Running from 24 September to 24 October 2025 the initiative is in line with the SADC Protocol on Firearms Control and allows people to hand over guns and ammunition at their nearest police station with no questions asked.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the decision followed a surge in crimes linked to unlicensed and improperly stored firearms.

"Investigations show that some individuals still hold guns despite changes in circumstances, such as the closure of companies, expired gun club memberships, or the death of licensed owners," he said.

Authorities say such weapons have been linked to serious crimes including armed robbery and murder.

Other concerns include expired firearm certificates, poor storage practices leading to theft and dealers holding unclaimed guns in breach of the law.

The amnesty also covers smuggled and illegally acquired firearms.

Those who comply will be issued with official safe custody receipts Commissioner Nyathi confirmed.

After the deadline, police will conduct checks and verifications on anyone suspected of possessing illegal weapons.

Licensed firearm owners have also been urged to update their records in line with the Firearms Act.

"The public should take advantage of this amnesty to regularise their possession and ownership of firearms," Commissioner Nyathi said.