Africa: Zifa Shifts World Cup Qualifier Against South Africa to Durban

Zimbabwe's World Cup qualifier against South Africa will now be played at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium after the Botswana venue originally designated for the clash became unavailable.

The match scheduled for 10 October had initially been set for Francistown's Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.

But Botswana's football authorities informed the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) that the ground was needed for domestic use.

In a statement on Tuesday, ZIFA said it had assessed alternative venues across the region with only Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg and Moses Mabhida in Durban meeting FIFA's requirements.

The Durban venue was chosen for its facilities, security and cost efficiency.

ZIFA admitted disappointment at being unable to stage the fixture on home soil but urged Zimbabweans to rally behind the Warriors in what it described as a crucial encounter.

Some fans and analysts argue that playing in South Africa effectively hands Bafana Bafana home advantage despite the match being designated as a Zimbabwe "home" game.

With Zimbabwe already out of contention for the 2026 FIFA World Cup critics say opting for South Africa over a more neutral venue such as Francistown has raised questions about whether revenue concerns have outweighed national pride.