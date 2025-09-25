Ethiopia: Hyena Attack Kills Child in Mekelle IDP Shelter, Sparks Outcry

Mekelle — A hyena carried away and killed a young boy from an internally displaced persons (IDP) shelter in Mekelle, displaced residents told local television on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of September 23, when 1-year-and-4-month-old Naod Haileselassie was taken from his family's residence in the 70 Square IDP center. His parents, displaced from Western Tigray, have lived in the camp for nearly five years.

According to residents, hyenas had repeatedly attacked homes in the area, mostly preying on chickens, but this was the first time a child had been killed. They described the shelter as unsafe and unprotected, warning that other children could face a similar fate unless urgent measures are taken.

In the wake of the killing, Welkait Civil Society issued a statement on September 24 describing the attack as a tragic consequence of displacement and the stalled implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement.

In the statement, shared with Addis Standard, the group urged the federal government to "immediately and fully implement" the peace deal to enable the safe return of displaced families.

"This was not just a random, tragic accident. It is the direct result of being forced to live in unsafe, temporary shelters for years," the statement said, calling for urgent action from the government, the UN, and the international community to improve camp safety and conditions until families can return home.

Separately, Tsilal Civil Society of Western Tigray described the incident as a "symptom of a humanitarian crisis that has been ignored for too long." In its urgent appeal, the group said, "It is a moral imperative that the international community provide immediate humanitarian aid, ensure real security for these vulnerable camps, and work towards a lasting solution for the people of Western Tigray. The time to act is now."

The return of IDPs has emerged as a central concern in post-war Tigray. In June, hundreds demonstrated outside the Interim President's Office in Mekelle, denouncing delays and demanding immediate repatriation. Protesters marched under the slogan, "We are dying here; we will die if we go. It is better for us to die in our land."

In the same month, IDPs in Tigray staged a peaceful demonstration in Mekelle on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, demanding urgent repatriation and warning against being forced to endure yet another rainy season in tents. Marching under the slogan "Let's not spend the fifth rainy season in tents," protesters expressed frustration at prolonged displacement, carrying banners that read "We will not live a fifth rainy season in tent shelters" and "Signatories and implementers of the Pretoria Peace Agreement, return us to our homes peacefully."

The humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region "remains dire," according to a report by the Ethiopia Emergency Shelter and NFI Cluster, with more than 760,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in increasingly precarious conditions. While displacement figures have remained relatively stable, the report noted that "deteriorating resources and overcrowded shelters" are further eroding living standards. AS