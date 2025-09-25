Zimbabwe: Chamisa Hails Chakwera's Peaceful Exit As 'Africa Coming of Age'

24 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Former opposition Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa has praised outgoing Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera for conceding defeat in the country's recent election describing the move as a powerful example of democratic maturity on the continent.

Posting on social media, Chamisa said leaders serve and leave noting that President Chakwera had joined the proud league of incumbents that respect citizens' choices.

He commended Chakwera for stepping down even before the Electoral Commission had formally announced the results, calling the concession exceptionally and exceedingly exemplary.

"This exhibits that Africa is coming of age," Chamisa said pointing to Malawi's peaceful transition as part of a growing trend.

He likened the development to recent democratic handovers in Botswana, Zambia, South Africa, Ghana and Mauritius.

"It is refreshing to have incumbents who hand over power peacefully, without drama, bullets, blood, repression or rigging," he added.

